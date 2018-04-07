MMA UFC

Conor McGregor’s manager speaks out about NYC rampage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2018 - 12:53 pm
 

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Conor McGregor’s longtime manager has issued a statement about the UFC star’s violent rampage on Thursday.

“So much rumor and misinformation about my client, Conor McGregor ” Audie Attar wrote. “The matter is in the hands of law enforcement and I can not really say more. Conor is a great father, a fiercely loyal friend, and one of the best athletes in the world. He looks forward to getting back to fighting as soon as possible.”

McGregor is free on $50,000 bond after spending Thursday night in police custody and appearing in a Brooklyn courtroom on Friday afternoon.

He is due back in court on June 14.

McGregor was captured on video leading his entourage in an assault on a bus containing several fighters on Saturday’s UFC 223 card, including their intended target Khabinmb Nurmagomedov. McGregor injured two fighters, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, when he threw a dolly through a bus window.

Nurmagomedov, who had confronted McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov at a Brooklyn hotel earlier in the week, was unharmed. Lobov was removed from the card for his role in the incident.

Chiesa and Borg are also unable to compete at UFC 223.

Two UFC employees were treated for injuries.

Another member of the entourage, Cian Crowley, was also charged.

Nurmagomedov will headline UFC 223 in a lightweight title bout against Al Iaquinta.

