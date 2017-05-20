Dana White hopes to meet with Floyd Mayweather Jr. soon — VIDEO

Floyd Mayweather Jr. sits ringside with his daughter Iyanna for the main event fight between Manny Pacquiao and Jessie Vargas at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

UFC president Dana White hopes to meet with Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s representatives next week to discuss terms for a potential fight against Conor McGregor.

White said he doesn’t think it will take long to find out whether the bout can be made.

“When you get in there and start negotiating, you’ll know real quick if we can do a deal or not,” White said Friday at the grand opening of the UFC Performance Center in southwest Las Vegas.

McGregor agreed to terms with White this week, but White refused to reveal any specifics.

“He’s going to make a couple bucks,” White said. “He’s going to do all right. If it does what everyone thinks it’s going to do, Conor’s going to make a lot of money.”

White did give an indication as to the massive potential for the bout.

“I think Conor is bigger than (Manny) Pacquiao when he fought (Mayweather),” White said.

That fight reportedly grossed about $600 million.

While there is no deadline for negotiations, White said McGregor told him he wants to fight soon enough so he can compete in the UFC this year. He hasn’t fought since November, as he took a hiatus for the birth of his first child.

“He’s ready to fight,” White said.

White reiterated it will be a pure boxing match with a boxing undercard, not a UFC event.

While White is at the center of the negotiations, he wasn’t the choreographer of what could be the most lucrative fight in combat sports history.

“They want to fight,” he said. “This wasn’t me. I didn’t say, ‘Let’s go chase Mayweather around and see if we can get a fight. These two organically started talking about it, and this happened. You can say it’s not a fight or whatever, but it’s all anyone wants to talk about. Everywhere I go, it’s all I get asked about.”

White also is often asked about McGregor’s chances to win his pro debut against one of the best boxers in history.

“In a real fight, McGregor kills him in 30 seconds. But this is a boxing match,” White said. “He’s going in to box. We’ll see how it goes. One thing for sure: Conor will fight him, Conor will go after him, and we’ll see what happens.”

The real fireworks could happen well before the bell rings. McGregor is one of the best trash talkers combat sports has seen in years.

“Usually when guys do press conferences with Floyd, they clam up,” White said. “That’s not going to be the case with this one. The press conferences will probably be better than the fight.”

