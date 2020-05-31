Jon Jones challenges UFC to release him from contract

The light heavyweight champion isn’t happy with how negotiations on a potential heavyweight superfight with Francis Ngannou were portrayed to the media.

Jon Jones, left, throws an elbow against Anthony Smith in the light heavyweight title bout during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Jones won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Jon Jones speaks during a press conference ahead of UFC 247, where he is slated to take on Dominick Reyes,Êat T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UFC star Jon Jones took his public spat with the organization to a new level Friday afternoon, hinting at a desire to be released from his contract.

“I don’t even make half of half of what (boxing star Deontay) Wilder makes,” Jones posted on Twitter. “If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much, just go ahead and release me from my UFC contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up.”

The drama between Jones and UFC president Dana White has been playing out publicly over the last several days.

It began when Jones and star heavyweight Francis Ngannou both indicated they would be interested in fighting each other.

Jones said he would need to be compensated for moving up from the light heavyweight division to challenge the feared heavyweight knockout artist.

The idea was scrapped after a brief negotiation period went awry.

White told ESPN on Thursday there was no way he could meet Jones’ contract demands, particularly at a time when the events have to take place in venues with no fans.

Jones said on Twitter he never set a number in conversations with the UFC, and he gave up on a fight against Ngannou when it sounded like the organization wanted him to take the bout on his current contract.

White sounded off on the subject after Friday’s UFC on ESPN 9 weigh-ins in Las Vegas.

“We have text messages from Jon Jones,” White said. “It’s not like I can’t prove what I’m saying is true. We have text messages from him – but I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to put his text messages out in the press. I could do that. If Jon Jones wants to sit down and take a lie detector test about who’s lying and who’s not, we can do that, too. I don’t want to go there with this guy. The guy’s made a lot of money. If you look at Jon Jones’ track record, show me somebody that has the track record this guy has and has made the money Jon Jones has made. It doesn’t happen.”

Jones pleaded with White on Twitter to release the text messages, but White seems ready to move on.

“It’s not like I’m out here on some ‘Smash Jon Jones’ crusade,” White said. “I like Jon. I’m the one saying there is no debate. There’s no argument: He’s the (greatest of all-time). No matter what you think of his last two fights, the three people that matter said he won the fight. The guy’s gone undefeated. He’s fought everybody. He’s fought all the best in the world despite what he’s been doing to himself outside of the octagon – going through legal battles, drugs and alcohol. All the things that have gone on with Jon Jones, he is still the world champion. I don’t know what else to say about it.”

White said the number asked for was between $25 and $30 million, the estimated payday for Wilder when he lost to Tyson Fury in February.

Jones responded that he currently makes more than $5 million per fight.

“Should I stick to that number for my super fights? No,” Jones wrote. “ If you don’t agree with me you just don’t know business. I certainly didn’t ask for 30, never even threw out a number.

“And if I wanted to compare money to someone else, I would compare money to my brothers. I see firsthand the way the NFL treats their champion athletes, there’s a huge difference. I’ve kept my mouth shut my entire career.”

Jones’ younger brother is Arizona Cardinals star Chandler Jones. His older brother, Arthur, also spent several years in the NFL.

“Don’t be an (expletive) liar, my reputation has already taken enough hits,” Jones wrote. “I don’t need this (expletive) Dana. I never asked for (Deontay) Wilder‘s numbers. And how about since (Wilder) is making 30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the goat and everything.”

Ngannou, a Las Vegan, said last week he didn’t believe the UFC was willing to pay enough to make the fight happen.

