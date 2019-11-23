52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
MMA UFC

Jon Jones set for UFC return in February

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2019 - 5:48 pm
 

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend the belt against undefeated contender Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8 in Houston, multiple sources confirmed to the Review-Journal on Friday.

The bout was first reported by ESPN.

Jones named Reyes as his next opponent several weeks ago and has been teasing a bout announcement was imminent on social media.

The UFC has not announced the headliner for the event, which is expected to be a pay-per-view. It’s unclear if it will be UFC 246 or UFC 247 because January’s event likely would be a pay-per-view card only if Conor McGregor is part of the main event.

Jones defended the belt twice in 2019, following a decision win over Anthony Smith in March with a very narrow split-decision victory over Thiago Santos in July.

Reyes, a 29-year-old from Victorville, California, is 12-0 and has won all six fights in the UFC. He is coming off a first-round knockout of former middleweight champ Chris Weidman in October. Jones opened as a minus-420 favorite at Westgate sports book Friday.

The Feb. 8 card is also expected to feature a women’s flyweight title bout between Katlyn Chookagian and champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Askren retires

Former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren has announced his retirement after going 1-2 in the UFC.

The 35-year-old Olympic wrestler was informed he will need hip replacement surgery after a lengthy athletic career.

“I’m retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts,” he told ESPN. “Frankly, I am retiring from everything.

“ I’ve been thinking about this for a week, kind of what I was going to say. I’m filled with gratitude for what a great career I have been able to have even though obviously in the end it did not turn out my way.”

Askren made his UFC debut in March after nearly a decade in the sport marked by a contentious relationship with UFC president Dana White that had the undefeated Askren long-thought to be the best fighter in the world not signed to the organization.

He debuted with a first-round submission win over former champ Robbie Lawler, then suffered his first career loss when he was knocked out by a flying knee from Jorge Masvidal in July in five seconds. Askren returned in October and was submitted by Demian Maia.

The former Missouri standout finishes his pro MMA career 19-2-1.

More MMA: Follow at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Covering The Cage Videos
Former UFC champ Velasquez says his MMA career is done for now
Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez says that he is closing the door on his MMA career to focus on wrestling professionally with the WWE. Velasquez will face Brock Lesnar at the WWE Crown Jewel event on Oct. 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Floyd Mayweather hints he will end retirement in 2020
By / RJ

Floyd Mayweather, the undefeated boxer from Las Vegas, took to Instagram on Thursday to tease a return hours after an interview was released in which he said he was done with boxing.

Jorge Masvidal, right, punches Nate Diaz during the second round of a welterweight mixed martia ...
Jorge Masvidal wins big at UFC 244 in New York
By Dan Gelston The Assocated Press

President Donald Trump was on his feet as Jorge Masvidal defeated a bloodied Nate Diaz via a TKO before the fourth round of the UFC 244 main event at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

President Donald Trump sits at Madison Square Garden for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts fights, ...
Trump takes break from impeachment fight for UFC 244
By Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

President Donald Trump took a break from battling the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry to watch another bloodsport Saturday, drawing a mixed response at a UFC match at a raucous Madison Square Garden.

In this Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump smiles during a news conference at th ...
Donald Trump to set aside politics, take in UFC card
By Jonathan Lemire The Associated Press

Donald Trump is set to return to his hometown of New York City to attend a high-profile UFC match at Madison Square Garden.