Jon Jones set for UFC return in February

The light heavyweight champ opens as a minus-420 favorite over unbeaten contender Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8 in Houston.

Jon Jones, left, lands a kick against Thiago Santos in the fourth round during their light heavyweight title bout at UFC 239 on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UFC champ Jon Jones (middle) is feted at On The Record at Park MGM on Saturday, July 7, 2019. (Tony Tran)

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend the belt against undefeated contender Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8 in Houston, multiple sources confirmed to the Review-Journal on Friday.

The bout was first reported by ESPN.

Jones named Reyes as his next opponent several weeks ago and has been teasing a bout announcement was imminent on social media.

The UFC has not announced the headliner for the event, which is expected to be a pay-per-view. It’s unclear if it will be UFC 246 or UFC 247 because January’s event likely would be a pay-per-view card only if Conor McGregor is part of the main event.

Jones defended the belt twice in 2019, following a decision win over Anthony Smith in March with a very narrow split-decision victory over Thiago Santos in July.

Reyes, a 29-year-old from Victorville, California, is 12-0 and has won all six fights in the UFC. He is coming off a first-round knockout of former middleweight champ Chris Weidman in October. Jones opened as a minus-420 favorite at Westgate sports book Friday.

The Feb. 8 card is also expected to feature a women’s flyweight title bout between Katlyn Chookagian and champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Askren retires

Former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren has announced his retirement after going 1-2 in the UFC.

The 35-year-old Olympic wrestler was informed he will need hip replacement surgery after a lengthy athletic career.

“I’m retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts,” he told ESPN. “Frankly, I am retiring from everything.

“ I’ve been thinking about this for a week, kind of what I was going to say. I’m filled with gratitude for what a great career I have been able to have even though obviously in the end it did not turn out my way.”

Askren made his UFC debut in March after nearly a decade in the sport marked by a contentious relationship with UFC president Dana White that had the undefeated Askren long-thought to be the best fighter in the world not signed to the organization.

He debuted with a first-round submission win over former champ Robbie Lawler, then suffered his first career loss when he was knocked out by a flying knee from Jorge Masvidal in July in five seconds. Askren returned in October and was submitted by Demian Maia.

The former Missouri standout finishes his pro MMA career 19-2-1.

