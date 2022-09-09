95°F
Khamzat Chimaev misses weight, leaving UFC 279 in limbo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2022 - 11:26 am
 
UFC president Dana White answers questions during a post-fight news conference at UFC 264 at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds Friday morning for his UFC 279 main event bout against Nate Diaz, leaving Saturday’s card at T-Mobile Arena in limbo.

UFC officials are weighing options for keeping the bout together or reshuffling the card.

Diaz stepped on the scale at the welterweight nontitle limit of 171 pounds at the Apex facility. He was followed a short time later by Chimaev, who weighed 178.5 pounds.

Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang made weight for their welterweight co-main event bout. Ferguson and Diaz could be an option as a last-minute booking, though there are many moving pieces.

Diaz is on the final fight of his contract and is expected to hit the open market as a free agent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

