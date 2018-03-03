UFC 222 weigh-in staredowns — VIDEO

After making weight earlier in the day, the fighters competing at UFC 222 faced off with their opponents one last time before they battle in the octagon on Saturday, March 3.

All fighters competing at UFC 222 made weight on Friday and faced off at the ceremonial weigh-ins at the Monte Carlo for the last time before they confront each other in the octagon at T-Mobile Arena.

Cat Zingano and Ketlen Vieira had another intense staredown. Cris “Cyborg” Justino, who will put her women’s featherweight belt on the line in the main event, came to the weigh-in with her face painted as she squared off with title challenger Yana Kunitskaya.

