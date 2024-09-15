UFC at Sphere: Jon Jones’ return in heavyweight superfight announced

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend his belt against a former champion in November in New York, the organization confirmed prior to Saturday’s event.

Jon Jones, left, reacts after getting announced the winner in the heavyweight title bout against Ciryl Gane during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A heavyweight showdown between UFC superstars is once again on the official schedule.

Champion Jon Jones will put the belt on the line against former champ Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 on Nov. 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York, UFC president Dana White said.

The bout was confirmed shortly before the beginning of Saturday night’s historic UFC event at Sphere.

Jones, often considered the best fighter in mixed martial arts history, moved up from light heavyweight to capture the heavyweight crown by making quick work of Ciryl Gane in March 2023.

He immediately called out Miocic, the longest-reigning heavyweight champ in UFC history, who has not competed since 2021.

The fight was booked for last year, but Jones was forced to withdraw because of a torn pectoral muscle.

Tom Aspinall, who claimed the interim belt in their absence, will await the winner.

