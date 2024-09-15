93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
MMA UFC

UFC at Sphere: Jon Jones’ return in heavyweight superfight announced

Jon Jones, left, reacts after getting announced the winner in the heavyweight title bout agains ...
Jon Jones, left, reacts after getting announced the winner in the heavyweight title bout against Ciryl Gane during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Fighter Brian Ortega, left, looks on as his opponent Diego Lopes poses for after their face off ...
Sharp bettors back UFC fighters at Sphere, not interested in Canelo
Fighter Sean O'Malley speaks as Dana White moderates during the UFC 306 press conference at the ...
Sphere, Mexican culture take center stage Saturday at UFC 306
Fighters take questions during the UFC 306 press conference at the Sphere on Thursday, Sept. 12 ...
Ticket prices soar on secondary market for UFC 306 at Sphere
Fighters Ronaldo Rodriguez, left, talks about his opponent as Daniel Zellhuber reacts during th ...
Las Vegas UFC contender ‘dreaming every day’ about fight at Sphere
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2024 - 5:49 pm
 

A heavyweight showdown between UFC superstars is once again on the official schedule.

Champion Jon Jones will put the belt on the line against former champ Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 on Nov. 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York, UFC president Dana White said.

The bout was confirmed shortly before the beginning of Saturday night’s historic UFC event at Sphere.

Jones, often considered the best fighter in mixed martial arts history, moved up from light heavyweight to capture the heavyweight crown by making quick work of Ciryl Gane in March 2023.

He immediately called out Miocic, the longest-reigning heavyweight champ in UFC history, who has not competed since 2021.

The fight was booked for last year, but Jones was forced to withdraw because of a torn pectoral muscle.

Tom Aspinall, who claimed the interim belt in their absence, will await the winner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES