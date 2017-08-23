UFC champ Jon Jones flagged again for potential doping violation

Jon Jones has found himself in trouble again.
UFC president Dana White confirmed that the enigmatic light heavyweight champion has been flagged by USADA for a potential violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.
White, however, disputed a TMZ report that the organization had stripped Jones of the title he won back by knocking out Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214 last month in Anaheim, California.
A sample collected after the July 28 weigh-ins for the bout triggered the potential violation.
USADA will administer the adjudication of the matter in conjunction with the California State Athletic Commission.
Jones was stripped of the belt in 2015 after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His return was delayed when he was flagged by USADA days before he was to fight Cormier in the main event of UFC 200 in July 2016 in Las Vegas.
He was suspended a year for that infraction, but maintained a tainted sexual enhancement pill was responsible for the failed test.
White said he will address the media Tuesday night in Las Vegas after the contender series fight card at “The Ultimate Fighter” gym.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
