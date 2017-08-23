UFC champ Jon Jones flagged again for potential doping violation

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been flagged by USADA for a potential violation of the organization’s anti-doping policy for a sample collected the day before his UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier.

Jon Jones celebrates his win against Daniel Cormier in the light heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Jones won by knockout. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Jon Jones has found himself in trouble again.

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the enigmatic light heavyweight champion has been flagged by USADA for a potential violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

White, however, disputed a TMZ report that the organization had stripped Jones of the title he won back by knocking out Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214 last month in Anaheim, California.

A sample collected after the July 28 weigh-ins for the bout triggered the potential violation.

USADA will administer the adjudication of the matter in conjunction with the California State Athletic Commission.

Jones was stripped of the belt in 2015 after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His return was delayed when he was flagged by USADA days before he was to fight Cormier in the main event of UFC 200 in July 2016 in Las Vegas.

He was suspended a year for that infraction, but maintained a tainted sexual enhancement pill was responsible for the failed test.

White said he will address the media Tuesday night in Las Vegas after the contender series fight card at “The Ultimate Fighter” gym.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

