96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
MMA UFC

UFC reaches $375M settlement in class-action lawsuit

Dana White, president of UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts ...
Dana White, president of UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas, on Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
More Stories
Power Slap residency coming to Strip casino
Inside a ESPN production truck located outside of Sphere during UFC 306. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas ...
‘Absolutely nailed it’: UFC 306 production at Sphere deemed a success
Hill: UFC’s Sphere debut somehow lives up to immense hype — PHOTOS
Merab Dvalishvili takes a punch to the stomach from Sean O'Malley in their bantamweight title f ...
UFC at Sphere: Dvalashvili claims title; Jones’ return set — PHOTOS
By Mark Anderson The Associated Press
September 26, 2024 - 12:14 pm
 

LAS VEGAS — The UFC reached another settlement with one of the two class-action litigants, agreeing Thursday to pay the former fighters $375 million after a previous agreement was thrown out by a Nevada district judge.

Judge Richard Boulware in July dismissed a $335 million settlement with two antitrust lawsuits, including one brought by Cung Le. The new agreement by UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings is with Le, who filed his lawsuit in 2014, and the court still must approve the terms.

“While we believe the original settlement was fair — a sentiment that was also shared by Plaintiffs — we feel it is in the best interest of all parties to bring this litigation to a close,” the UFC said in a statement.

The UFC still has not reached an agreement with Kajan Johnson, who filed his in 2021. In a statement, the UFC called said that was “in very early stages, and a motion to dismiss the complaint remains pending.”

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES