UFC superstar won’t fight in main event of Las Vegas card

Conor McGregor takes the octagon for a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during the UFC 2 ...
Conor McGregor takes the octagon for a lightweight bout against Dustin Poirier during the UFC 264 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2024 - 7:46 pm
 

Conor McGregor is injured and will not fight Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena.

The sport’s biggest star had been expected to compete for the first time since July 2021, but his return will have to wait.

The bout is likely to be rescheduled for later this year.

A light heavyweight fight between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka has been added to the card to serve as the new main event. Featherweights Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes will also square off on the card in a bout announced Thursday.

Jamahal Hill is also out of his light heavyweight bout against Carlos Ulberg on the card due to injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

