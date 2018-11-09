Mother, son duo to run in Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon

Cindy Spiva and her son, Cormac Evans, will run in the Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon.

Cindy Spiva and Cormac Evans run at Gas Works Park in Seattle in July 2017. Photo by Sarah Grisafi

Cindy Spiva and Cormac Evans participate in the Carlsbad 5000 in April 2018. Photo courtesy Cindy Spiva

Cindy Spiva and Cormac Evans compete at the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon in June 2017. Photo by MarathonFoto

Cormac Evans participates in the Santa Run in San Diego in December 2016. Photo by Larraine DeLoach

Cormac Evans at cross country practice in October in San Diego with Coach Allison Reaser, Cindy Spiva, Jake Mumford and Tiffany Pham. Photo courtesy Cindy Spiva

When Cormac Evans is happy, his cross country coach Andrew Myette notices certain tells.

He’ll rock from side to side, doing his “Cormac dancing.”

He’ll have a big smile plastered on his face.

He’ll stick his hand up for a high five.

Evans, a 15-year-old from San Diego with hemimegalencephaly, a neurological condition which required surgery that left him paralyzed on his right side and nonverbal, is often at his happiest when he’s running.

Evans and his mother, Cindy Spiva, will travel to Las Vegas this weekend to participate in the Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon, with Evans out in front and Spiva running behind and pushing him in a rig.

“Running is something that he can do, he can participate (in) 100 percent. Even though it’s not his legs that we’re using — it’s my legs — he is still fully out there toeing the line at 5:30 in the morning and gets to experience all of the same emotions and temperatures and pre-race nerves with the whole process,” Spiva said. “He gets to experience it as if he was running on his own two feet.”

Spiva discovered her son’s love for running in 2016 when they participated in the walk portion of the Carlsbad 5000.

Upon seeing her son’s reaction, they soon signed up for the San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll 5K and from there, they started running more frequently.

Spiva and Evans met a couple from Las Vegas at the San Diego race who talked to them about Team Hoyt and Ainsley’s Angels of America which Spiva said are “inclusive groups that helped to include primarily children but basically anyone with mobility challenges in running.”

Spiva, never a runner herself, downloaded a Couch 2 5K app and gradually increased her mileage, running a half marathon for her 50th birthday in February 2017 in Temecula, California, and pushing her son in the San Diego half marathon three weeks later.

Later in the year, Evans joined his high school cross country team at Patrick Henry High School in San Diego, though not without some initial trepidation from the school district, which was worried about liability.

Myette was all for it, working with the family to make Evans’ inclusion a reality.

As a sophomore this year, Evans has run in two invitationals and all but one of the team’s league races, Myette said.

“The kids will come in, they’ll kind of high five them. Cormac will engage them as much as he (can), not verbally because he’s nonverbal but the kids will talk to him,” Myette said. “You can see he gets a smile on his face. If music is playing in the background, he’ll do a little bit of I call it Cormac dancing. He’ll kind of move back and forth. It’s kind of this thing that we sometimes see on runs as well is that joy on his face, he’ll start moving and shaking.”

Evans often runs with family friend Larraine DeLoach, who sometimes fills in for Spiva, who is battling with a knee injury and also sometimes deals with fatigue stemming from her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

DeLoach will come with the family to Las Vegas to run in the race, but it’ll be Evans pushing her son around the Strip on Sunday.

Along with running, Spiva said Christmas lights and Disneyland are high among Evans’ favorite things, and so running along the Strip at night is a sensory experience she believes her son will love.

And being able to watch him participate — and participating with him — is something that she loves.

“Typically, kids like Cormac are just ignored or overlooked,” Spiva said. “People don’t acknowledge them at all or if they are acknowledged, it’s sometimes in a very patronizing manner, people assuming that he must be less than because he doesn’t function the same way we do, but when he’s out there running and participating, he’s treated like an equal and that’s really important to me as his mom.”

