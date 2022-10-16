Joey Logano wins NASCAR South Point 400 with late pass

Joey Logano passed Ross Chastain with three laps to go to win the South Point 400 and lock himself into the NASCAR championship race.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Joey Logano passed Ross Chastain with three laps to go to win the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The win locked Logano into the NASCAR championship race at Phoenix on Nov. 6.

Las Vegas native Kyle Busch finished third, followed by Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

