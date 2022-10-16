82°F
NASCAR

Joey Logano wins NASCAR South Point 400 with late pass

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2022 - 3:08 pm
 
Updated October 16, 2022 - 3:09 pm
NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Veg ...
NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Joey Logano passed Ross Chastain with three laps to go to win the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The win locked Logano into the NASCAR championship race at Phoenix on Nov. 6.

Las Vegas native Kyle Busch finished third, followed by Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

