Kyle Larson wins Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson took charge of a competitive race during the final stage and drove away to a victory in NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson waves as he is introduced before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Drivers restart during the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kyle Larson took charge of a competitive race during the final stage and drove away to a victory in NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski finished second, followed by Las Vegas native Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.