Las Vegas’ NASCAR race draws high TV ratings

Joey Logano reacts after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Joey Logano’s victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway averaged a 3.2 rating and 5.5 million viewers on Fox — the race’s highest TV numbers in three years.

The rating and viewership were gains of 7 and 8 percent over the 2018 March race at LVMS, also won by Logano.

This was the first time LVMS’ winter race followed the season-opening Daytona 500. The race at Atlanta that followed the 2019 Daytona 500 produced a 3.1 rating and 5.1 million viewers.

The Pennzoil 400 halted a streak of four straight ratings declines for the post Daytona race.

The Las Vegas race also was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend. The Lakers-Celtics NBA game on ABC that went head-to-head with the race averaged a 2.3 rating and 3.59 million viewers and came in second behind NASCAR.

