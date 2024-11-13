62°F
NASCAR

NASCAR releases times, TV networks for 2025 LVMS races

NASCAR driver Joey Logano celebrates winning the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2024 - 3:56 pm
 

Times for next year’s NASCAR Cup Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway were announced Wednesday.

The Pennzoil 400 will begin at 12:30 p.m. March 16, and the race will be broadcast on FS1. The race is the fifth event on the Cup Series schedule.

The South Point 400 will take the green flag at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the first race of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR playoffs. The race will be shown on USA Network.

In March, the track will host all three of NASCAR’s national touring series. The Truck Series begins a tripleheader weekend at 6 p.m. March 14 (FS1), and the Xfinity Series will race at 1:30 p.m. March 15 (CW).

The Xfinity Series will return with the Cup Series at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 11 (CW) for the Focused Health 302 playoff race to begin the Round of 8.

Information on practice and qualifying schedules will be released at a later date.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

