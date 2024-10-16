Who has the most NASCAR wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Several NASCAR champions have driven down victory lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Here’s a list of who has the most wins at the track.

Jimmie Johnson takes photos during the Fan Red Carpet on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Wynn Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

NASCAR returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400 on Sunday.

The track has hosted NASCAR Cup Series races since 1998 and added a second date in 2018.

The list of drivers with the most wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway includes several NASCAR champions.

Here’s a look at who has the most Cup Series wins at the track:

1. Jimmie Johnson (4)

Jimmie Johnson was just about unbeatable at Las Vegas during his run of five straight Cup Series titles from 2006 to 2010.

Johnson won his first race at the track in 2005 after leading for 107 of 267 laps. The seven-time champion won again the following two years, then added another win in 2010.

T2. Four drivers with 3

Kyle Larson

Larson has become the driver to beat at Las Vegas. He’s won the last two races at the track in the fall of 2023 and the spring of 2024.

Larson’s first win was in the spring of 2021 after he led for 103 laps. It was his first victory with Hendrick Motorsports, and one of 10 he picked up that season on his way to the 2021 Cup Series title.

Hendrick Motorsports has nine wins at Las Vegas, the most of any team.

Joey Logano

Logano has driven his No. 22 Ford into victory lane twice at Las Vegas in spring 2019 and 2020.

He also won at the track in the fall of 2022 during the Round of 8 in the NASCAR playoffs. That victory locked him into the Championship 4, and he went on to win at Phoenix to claim his second Cup Series title.

Brad Keselowski

Keselowski won the inaugural fall Las Vegas race in 2018 to open the NASCAR playoffs.

He also won in Las Vegas in 2014 and 2016. All of Keselowski’s wins have come driving a Ford, which has the most wins at the track of any manufacturer with 12.

Matt Kenseth

Kenseth only needed one win to claim the Cup Series title in 2003, which came in the spring at Las Vegas. He won again at the track in 2004 when he led for 123 laps.

Kenseth won in Las Vegas in 2013 as well. It was his first win with Joe Gibbs Racing. He went on to win seven times that season.

Other multi-time winners: Jeff Burton (1999 and 2000), Carl Edwards (2008 and 2011), Kevin Harvick (2015 and 2018) and Martin Truex Jr. (2017 and 2019, fall).

Most Xfinity Series wins: Mark Martin, 4 (1999, 2005, 2008, 2011).

Most Truck Series wins: Kyle Busch, 4 (2018, 2019, 2020, 2023).

