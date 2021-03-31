68°F
NHRA Races

Grandstand tickets sold out for NHRA race at LVMS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2021 - 12:47 pm
 
Updated March 31, 2021 - 12:53 pm
Fans watch as the Dodge NHRA Finals are underway at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 1, ...
Fans watch as the Dodge NHRA Finals are underway at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

All grandstand tickets for the April 16 to 18 Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway have been sold.

LVMS announced Monday that it will be allowed to host up to 50 percent capacity — or about 10,000 spectators per day — for its spring drag race weekend amid relaxed local COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets sold out quickly, forcing the speedway to end sales to comply with the limit.

There will be no walk-up sales on the day of the event. LVMS officials said a limited number of suite options are all that remain.

Fans planning to attend will be required to wear face coverings at all times and maintain proper social distancing. All concession and souvenir transactions will be cashless.

There will be one round of qualifying in the professional classes April 16 and two April 17, followed by final eliminations April 18.

The Four-Wide Nationals will be the second NHRA race weekend of 2021. Josh Hart, JR Todd, Greg Anderson and Matt Smith won in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle at the season-opening Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

