Nevada fishing report, July 15, 2020

(Boulder City Review)

Lake Mead — Boaters are chasing striper boils in Boulder Basin. Anchovies, live shad, jerkbaits, pencil poppers and Rat-L-Traps are catching fish. Shore anglers are enjoying night fishing at Echo Bay. Stripers, catfish and carp are taking anchovies fished off the bottom. Bluegill are hit and miss in Government Wash. Mealworms are luring the most fish.

Lake Mohave/Willow Beach — Smallmouth bass are keeping anglers busy. Soft plastics are the ticket in and around Cottonwood Cove, especially in green pumpkin and red colors. Striper boils are showing up above Davis Dam. Willow Beach is a hot spot for big striped bass. Anglers are catching 5- to 10-pound fish in the afternoons. Trout swimbaits and anchovies fished 1 to 2 feet off the bottom are catching fish. AC Plugs and deep-diving crankbaits are the most successful baits for anglers fishing from boats and kayaks. Anglers targeting rainbow trout are using night crawlers to catch small fish off the pier.

Laughlin — Few reports have come from the Colorado River because of the recent heat wave. The best striped bass action is taking place in the evenings along the Casino Row shoreline and near the dam. Fish in the 1- to 3-pound range are taking anchovies. Black bass action has been hit and miss, though anglers fishing near Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area are catching smallmouth bass in shaded coves and washes.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Anglers are catching bluegill and a few channel catfish. Bluegill are taking mealworms and night crawler pieces. Fly-fishers are catching fish on Griffith’s gnats. Catfish are taking night crawlers, hot dog bites and marshmallows. Look for the best action in the mornings and evenings, but check park hours. No catfish plants are slated for July. Discard fishing line in the recycle bins or trash cans

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Aquatic vegetation continues to limit shoreline access, and reports have been limited. Trout action will be best early in the mornings before warm temperatures send fish to cooler haunts. Work tule beds for largemouth bass. Overcast days can be productive, but be mindful of strong afternoon winds. Check the weather forecast, and plan accordingly.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Fishing will be best at sunrise and sunset as warm temperatures reach higher elevations. Crappie and bass are hiding in reed shadows. Fish have been hitting on plastics and small jigs. Trout are biting on night crawlers, PowerBait and spinning lures.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The best action is at sunrise and sunset. Trout are taking night crawlers and marshmallows. Bass are hitting soft plastics and worms. Crappies will take jigs and tubes. Weeds are thick along most of the shoreline.

Upcoming events — To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Nevada Department of Wildlife temporarily has canceled outdoor classes. Check the department on Facebook for online classes and webinars.

Nevada Department of Wildlife