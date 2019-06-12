Nevada fishing report, June 12, 2019

Several striped bass are coming out of the north and south ends of the reservoir at Lake Mohave.

Lake Mead — Striped bass action is good throughout Boulder Basin. Anglers also are catching catfish in Government Wash and around the Hemenway pier. Those looking to use live bait will find schools of threadfin shad in the Las Vegas Bay area and outside of Echo Bay in the Overton Arm. Anglers are catching black bass in the Overton Arm with drop shot rigs and dark plastics.

Lake Mohave — Several striped bass are coming out of the north and south ends of the reservoir. Boaters and shore anglers are catching the fish with anchovies. Black bass are active in coves associated with Cottonwood Basin. The fish can be found in brushy areas or near underwater shelves. Stocked rainbow trout are taking Rooster Tails and worms at Willow Beach.

Laughlin — Rainbow trout plants below Davis Dam have been stopped for the summer. The casino area has been good for striped bass and trout. Fly-fishers are catching trout with caddisfly patterns. Anglers using anchovies are catching striped bass in the 1- to 3-pound range just above the Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Fishing has been good for stocked bluegills and catfish. Anglers also have caught a few rainbow trout holdovers from winter stocking. Bluegill and green sunfish are taking mealworms and night crawlers, while catfish are taking night crawlers and stink baits. A few largemouth bass are hitting spinners at Floyd Lamb Park.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Action was good this past week on all reservoirs. Crappie and bass action will continue to improve as temperatures rise. Keep in mind that Dacey is an artificial-lure-only reservoir. Those caught using bait can be cited.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — After being closed due to storm damage, roads to the state park have reopened. Anglers have caught crappie with small jigs, mealworms and night crawlers. Bass are hitting on plastics, but keep in mind that catch-and-release regulations for bass are in effect through June. Trout have been taking PowerBait, night crawlers and marshmallow combinations.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — Free Fishing Day was good, but a few tagged fish still might remain. Bait anglers are using night crawlers and PowerBait off the dam. The water level remains good but slowly is dropping. Aquatic vegetation has not become a problem.

Upcoming events — The Nevada Department of Wildlife will hold a Sunrise Fishing at Hemenway Fishing Pier event starting at 6 a.m. June 22. A Nevada fishing license is required for those 12 years of age and older. NDOW staff will have a limited amount of bait on hand and loaner rods if needed. Contact Abbey Czarnecki at 702-486-5127, extension 3503, for more information.

Nevada Department of Wildlife