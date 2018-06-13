Desert Oasis players participating in MLB event

The 2018 Breakthrough Series will feature D.J. Jefferson and Aaron Roberts, both of whom just finished their junior years at Desert Oasis. Jefferson is committed to Southern California and Roberts to California.

Desert Oasis' Aaron Roberts (25) celebrates with Jason Sharman, left, after scoring against Green Valley High School at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Thursday, March 8, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Desert Oasis Desert Oasis D.J. Jefferson (16) catches a foul ball as Parker Schmidt (4) backs up in the third inning of their baseball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Monday, April 23, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Two Desert Oasis baseball players are participating in an MLB event in Kansas City this week.

The 2018 Breakthrough Series will feature D.J. Jefferson and Aaron Roberts, both of whom just finished their junior years. Jefferson is committed to Southern California and Roberts to California.

The Breakthrough Series allows high school players with diverse backgrounds to receive instruction from former MLB players. Tom Gordon, Dimitri Young and Junior Spivey are among the five former all-stars and 14 former players in attendance.

Jefferson touched 92 mph on his fastball, according to Perfect Game. A lanky right-hander, he could get some attention in next summer’s MLB Draft if he has a strong senior season.

Roberts batted .374 with six home runs last season. He also struck out 43 in 31 innings pitched.

The two helped Desert Oasis to a 30-5 record and undefeated mark in Southwest League play.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.