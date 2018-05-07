Las Vegas High’s Shaun Kampshoff ready for one final go-around

Las Vegas High senior Shaun Kampshoff is signed to play college volleyball at Coker College, and is the leader of the Wildcats.

Las Vegas junior Shaun Kampshoff (8), right, attempts to hit the ball over the net as Palo Verde senior Josh Horn, left (14) and junior Stephen Banks (11), center block during the Class 4A state volleyball final at Chaparral High School on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Palo Verde won 3-1 making them the Class 4A state volleyball champions. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

(Thinkstock)

Shaun Kampshoff’s older brothers, Chris and Brandon, led Las Vegas High School to region volleyball championships during their respective tenures with the program.

He wants to be even better than they were.

The youngest Kampshoff, now a senior, is preparing to lead the Wildcats (24-17, 8-2 Sunrise League) into the Sunrise Region tournament, which begins Tuesday across the Las Vegas Valley.

He’s versatile enough — at 6-foot-5 — to play as a setter and a opposite hitter, talented enough to dominate from both positions and experienced enough to anchor a champion. Wildcats coach Justin Graham expects his players to lean on Kampshoff’s leadership throughout the playoffs.

“He can attack the ball and he sets everyone else up, too,” Graham said. “He’s kind of an offensive weapon … There’s not really anybody else in the city right now that’s like that. That’s an advantage for us.”

Kampshoff attends East Career Technical Academy, where he majors in culinary arts. But he lives in Las Vegas High’s zone, and grew up watching his older brothers play volleyball for the Wildcats.

He, too, tried competitive volleyball as an eighth-grader, and opted to continue playing, citing a disinterest in other sports.

“I fell in love with volleyball after that,” he said. “Competition is the big thing.”

Kampshoff made the varsity roster as a sophomore in 2016, and played two years alongside older brother, Brandon, who guided the Wildcats to the Class 4A state championship game before graduating in 2017.

Shaun returned to the team this year, though, and has since emerged as the de facto leader on a roster that lacks playoff experience.

“They look to him in tough situations to pick the team up and carry them sometimes,” Graham said. “It’s next game up. They know if they lose, they’re done.”

Kampshoff

solidified his future last week by signing a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Division II Coker College in Hartsville, South Carolina. Now, he can focus on the playoffs.

“I’m not trying to leave a mark as myself,” he said. “I’m trying to leave a mark with my team and my class … I can’t do it without my team. As long as they’re on top of their game, I’m on top of my game.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.