Road closures related to NFL draft in place through weekend

Traffic is backed up southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, with lane closures due to construction starting on the NFL red carpet draft stage at the Bellagio Fountains on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The NFL draft may be over in Las Vegas but Strip lane closures associated with the event remain in place this week.

The major closure of Las Vegas Boulevard in front of the Bellagio and Flamingo Road between the Strip intersection and Koval Lane that went into place last Wednesday was lifted late Saturday night.

But in order for crews to tear down the centers of activity from the draft — the red carpet stage at the Fountains of Bellagio and the area behind the Linq — multiple lane closure will remain in place through Saturday.

The road impacts include:

— The two outside lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard from Flamingo to the Bellagio entrance near The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. A third lane in this area will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— The outside eastbound lane of Flamingo from 200 feet west of the Bellagio north porte-cochere to the Bellagio north-porte cochere.

— The outside eastbound lane of Flamingo from the Bellagio north porte-cochere through the outside lane of channelized right turn at Las Vegas Boulevard.

— The southbound curb lane on Koval from Winnick Avenue to Krueger Drive.

More than 300,000 people attended the draft over the three days, generating millions of dollars in visitor spending.

