Strip shutdown in front of Bellagio begins for NFL draft

Las Vegas Boulevard in front of Bellagio and Flamingo Road from the Strip to Koval Lane are now closed for the better part of the next four days as the NFL draft is set to take over the area.

Marquees showcase the NFL draft along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Boulevard from Flamingo Road to south of the Bellagio Fountains will be closed for four days as will Flamingo Road from the boulevard east to Koval Lane. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The red carpet stage for the 2022 NFL draft is shown on the Bellagio fountains on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Officials shut down those portions of the normally busy roads at 10 p.m. Wednesday to allow crews to get the final preparations for what could be the biggest event in Las Vegas history. The Metropolitan Police Department said earlier this week it is expecting around 200,000 people to attend the draft each day, meaning the event could draw over 600,000 people over the three days.

The roads will essentially be fully closed through 9 p.m. Saturday, with vehicle traffic reopening for a few hours overnight, mainly to allow for resorts in the impacted area to receive deliveries.

Beginning Thursday afternoon, fans will begin to populate the area in front of the Fountains of Bellagio where the draft red carpet stage is built. There the top draft prospects will do media rounds ahead of the selections beginning. Those selections will occur at the draft theater adjacent to the Caesars Forum.

Located next to the theater is the NFL Draft Experience where fans can take part in various activities, get NFL players’ autographs, shop for draft gear and purchase food and beverages.

In total, the area encompasses more than 1 million square feet of space. Fans will be able to roam freely between the spaces behind the Linq and to and from the Bellagio area throughout the event. Fans are encouraged to download the NFL OnePass app ahead of attending to seamlessly attend the free event.

Lane closures tied to the draft began April 13 and will continue after the draft through May 6, to allow for breakdown of the event.

Those lane impacts include:

— The two outside lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard from Flamingo to the Bellagio entrance near The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. A third lane on this stretch will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— The outside eastbound lane of Flamingo from 200 feet west of the Bellagio north porte-cochere to the Bellagio north-porte cochere.

— The outside eastbound lane of Flamingo from the Bellagio north porte-cochere through the outside lane of a channelized right turn at Las Vegas Boulevard.

— The southbound curb lane on Koval from Winnick Avenue to Krueger Drive.

