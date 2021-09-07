NFC West: Acquisition of Stafford gives Rams edge

In Matthew Stafford, the Rams believe have a quarterback who will not be susceptible to the inexplicable fall-offs from game to game that plagued Jared Goff

Los Angeles Rams

ADDITIONS: QB Matthew Stafford, WR DeSean Jackson

SUBTRACTIONS: QB Jared Goff, DT Michael Brockers, S John Johnson, CB Troy Hill, TE Gerald Everett

OUTLOOK: The Rams reset themselves at quarterback, moving on from Jared Goff, whose valleys were beginning to outnumber his peaks, to Matthew Stafford, who has been wasting away in Detroit for years. In Stafford, the Rams believe they have a quarterback who will not be susceptible to inexplicable falloffs from game to game and who has the talent to play efficiently to spectacularly every time he steps on the field. The Rams lost a good one in safety John Johnson, who they simply could not pay because of big contracts already in place across a star-studded roster. They also lost dependable defensive lineman Michael Brockers, whose steady play was a perfect complement to Aaron Donald. They are losses the Rams will feel. But with Stafford operating a power-packed attack, they should be able to make up for the defensive subtractions with a more potent scoring attack.

FINISH: First

Seattle Seahawks

ADDITIONS: OG Gabe Jackson, TE Gerald Everett

SUBTRACTIONS: DL Jarran Reed

OUTLOOK: The Seahawks won their offseason merely by talking quarterback Russell Wilson back off the trade-demand ledge. It got a little rocky there for a while. Only a few people truly know how close Wilson was to becoming the ex-Seahawks quarterback rather than the newly committed leader he promises to be. The sigh of relief in keeping Wilson skipped across Lake Washington, as the Seahawks would have faced a franchise-altering decision whether to roll as is with an obviously inferior quarterback or hit the reset button on a major rebuild. Wilson’s return means the Seahawks are in position to defend their NFC West title and, for all intents and purposes, emerge as a legitimate Super Bowl threat.

FINISH: Second

San Francisco 49ers

ADDITIONS: QB Trey Lance, C Alex Mack, G Aaron Banks

SUBTRACTIONS: DT Solomon Thomas

OUTLOOK: The 49ers shook the draft up by trading up to reel in Trey Lance, the highly acclaimed quarterback prospect from North Dakota State. You don’t make a move that bold and pay the price without a conviction that Lance is the future face of the franchise. And sooner rather than later. All good on that front, Lance certainly looks the part. The issue is that the 49ers still have Jimmy Garoppolo and his $26 million salary. Even Garoppolo knows this is likely his last year in San Francisco, as his 2022 salary is largely nonguaranteed. So the transition from Garoppolo to Lance is already in the works. What the 49ers must ponder is how long do they stay with Garoppolo as their starter as they pursue present and immediate objectives — they have a playoff-caliber roster — and when do the long-range implications of fast-tracking Lance become more important?

FINISH: Third

Arizona Cardinals

ADDITIONS: DE J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, CB Malcolm Butler, C Rodney Hudson, LB Zaven Collins

SUBTRACTIONS: CB Patrick Peterson

OUTLOOK: In many other divisions, the Cardinals would be a top one or two team. That still could be the case if things break exactly right. But dealing with the likes of the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers takes a massive toll. The Cardinals are a team to keep an eye on in the future, but too many obstacles stand in their way in their own division. The Cardinals might be building something interesting in the desert, though, with young quarterback Kyler Murray showing consistent improvement and ownership willing to spend the necessary money to bring in a viable supporting cast. In adding Watt, Green and Hudson, they are adding a valuable group fo veterans who can provide leadership. It won’t be long before these Cardinals fly, just not this season.

FINISH: Fourth