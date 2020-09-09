NFC West: Are Seahawks poised to overtake 49ers?

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams looks up at the empty stadium as the team holds a mock NFL football game in Seattle Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times via AP)

Seattle Seahawks

ADDITIONS: S Jamal Adams, TE Greg Olsen, DT Jarran Reed, CB Quinton Dunbar

SUBTRACTIONS: DE Ezekiel Ansah, DE Quinton Jefferson, T Germain Ifedi

OUTLOOK: The Seahawks are in clear win-now mode, as evidenced by the bold move they made to trade for star safety Jamal Adams. He joins a typical no-nonsense Pete Carroll defense made up mostly of no-names. Carroll usually finds great value at multiple positions and then surrounds it with high-priced support. It’s a recipe he’s used before, and it produced a Super Bowl championship and two Super Bowl appearances. Of course, it helps to have Russell Wilson at quarterback. His throwing and running ability can single-handedly win games, and when he’s surrounded by good, dependable talent, it all goes to another level. The Seahawks were oh-so-close to winning the division last year but got pushed out of the top spot by the 49ers. Don’t be surprised if they flip the script in 2020.

PREDICTED FINISH: First place, 11-5

San Francisco 49ers

ADDITIONS: T Trent Williams, OL Tom Compton, DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Brandon Aiyuk

SUBTRACTIONS: OT Joe Staley, DT DeForest Buckner, WR Emmanuel Sanders, WR Marquise Goodwin, G Mike Person, RB Matt Breida

OUTLOOK: Although the 49ers are the defending NFC champions, there are legitimate concerns. There have been key personnel losses, questions about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the potential of a letdown after losing a Super Bowl. Garoppolo led the 49ers to a division championship and the Super Bowl, but by the end of the season, he was in supreme game-manager mode as the 49ers relied on a punishing run game and defense. In the offseason, there was speculation that Tom Brady might be on the 49ers’ radar. The 49ers also suffered big losses with the retirement of long-time offensive tackle Joe Staley and the trade of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Still, they have plenty of talent and are one of the best-coached teams in the NFL. But could a letdown be coming?

PREDICTED FINISH: Second place, 10-6

Los Angeles Rams

ADDITIONS: DT A’Shawn Robinson, DE Leonard Floyd

SUBTRACTIONS: RB Todd Gurley, LB Cory Littleton, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, DE Dante Fowler Jr., S Eric Weddle, WR Brandin Cooks

OUTLOOK: Two years after reaching the Super Bowl, the Rams are in transition, having made sweeping coaching and personnel changes. The end result leaves them poised to either make a big push forward or slide back even further. Sean McVay brought in new voices in offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. While Gurley’s loss is huge, it had been a while since he was his normal self. So escaping out of the strange shadow he cast last season frees McVay to run his offense as he sees fit rather than working around Gurley’s physical issues. Expect Cam Akers and second-year RB Darrell Henderson to pick up the bulk of the work left behind by Gurley. Defensively, the Rams lost linebacker Cory Littleton and defensive end Dante Fowler, and while Leonard Floyd arrives with some potential, he’ll have to dig deeper than he has to fulfill it.

PREDICTED FINISH: Third place, 8-8

Arizona Cardinals

ADDITIONS: WR DeAndre Hopkins, DE Devon Kennard, DT Jordan Phillips

SUBTRACTIONS: RB David Johnson

OUTLOOK: The Arizona Cardinals are headed in the right direction. In second-year quarterback Kyler Murray they have a star in the making. They helped him dramatically by trading for Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a stunning deal. Hopkins is one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL. Along veteran Larry Fitzgerald, he gives Murray two weapons that he can lean on at any point in the game from any area of the field. Coupled with an offensive line that graded out among the best in the NFL last year, there is a foundation for a sturdy pass and run game. The Cardinals still have work to do defensively, though, and while rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons helps, they still need improvement at all levels of their defense. Until they accomplish that, they will remain a work in progress.

PREDICTED FINISH: Fourth place, 7-9

