NFL announces Pro Bowl rosters for Feb. 6 game in Las Vegas

The league revealed the 44 selections from each conference on a prime-time NFL Network special on Wednesday night.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in action in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Las Vegas Raiders Denzel Perryman after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis )

Fans got their first look at which NFL stars could be in Las Vegas when the Pro Bowl comes to Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6.

The league announced the AFC and NFC rosters for the game with a prime-time special Wednesday night on NFL Network.

A total of 44 players were selected from each conference through voting done by fans, players and coaches, with each group accounting for one-third for the process.

The three players selected from the Raiders had already been announced on Monday. Linebacker Denzel Perryman, defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter A.J. Cole were all selected to the AFC team.

They will be joined by quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Dalvin Cook highlight the NFC selections.

Indianapolis had seven selections to lead all teams. The Giants, Jets, Broncos, Jaguars, Texans and Lions had no players selected.

The game is slated to return this year after a one-year hiatus. Rosters are likely to undergo significant changes by the time the game kicks off through injuries, opt-outs and players from teams still alive in the playoffs being unavailable.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.