NHL All-Star Game rosters: Get to know the teams

All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena will feature an exciting mix of the NHL’s established and rising stars.

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) gets past Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews follows through on a shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) skates against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Newark, N.J. The Stars won 5-1. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux reacts after a goal during an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

It’s only fitting two of the captains — Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux and Dallas’ Joe Pavelski — are 34 and 37, respectively. The other two — Toronto’s Auston Matthews and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid — are 24 and 25.

The new and old guard mix will be one of the stories of the weekend. Eighteen of the 44 players are 25 or younger. Nineteen players are going to All-Star Weekend for the first time.

The event will give the league a platform to showcase its new wave of stars to a wider audience. But don’t expect the veterans to cede the spotlight so easily.

With that in mind, here are the NHL All-Stars:

(All stats through Sunday)

Pacific Division

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Age: 26

Position: C

Height/weight: 6-2/208

All-Star appearance: 3rd

Season stats: 31 goals, 30 assists in 40 games

Skinny: The 2020 Hart Trophy winner is second in the NHL in points and tied for first in goals. He plays 22:57 a night, tops in the league among forwards.

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken

Age: 31

Position: RW

Height/weight: 5-11/187

All-Star appearance: 2nd

Season stats: 12 goals, 13 assists in 42 games

Skinny: The veteran is second on the Kraken in goals and points after being selected from the New York Islanders in the expansion draft. His 253 career goals rank 39th among active NHL players.

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

Age: 28

Position: LW

Height/weight: 5-9/165

All-Star appearance: 6th

Season stats: 17 goals, 35 assists in 40 games

Skinny: The Boston College product and pending unrestricted free agent is seventh in the NHL in points in his ninth season. “Johnny Hockey” also ranks fifth in assists.

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Age: 25

Position: LW

Height/weight: 6-2/200

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 18 goals, nine assists in 43 games

Skinny: The 2014 first-round pick leads the Kings in goals by four. His five game-winning goals are tied for the fifth-most in the NHL.

Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights

Age: 31

Position: LW

Height/weight: 5-9/184

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 20 goals, 12 assists in 41 games

Skinny: One of the Knights’ original members is getting some long-awaited recognition for his consistent excellent play. Marchessault leads the team in goals by eight and already has his sixth 20-goal season.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (captain)

Age: 25

Position: C

Height/weight: 6-1/193

All-Star appearance: 5th

Season stats: 21 goals, 37 assists in 39 games

Skinny: The two-time Hart Trophy winner is having another stellar season and is tied for fourth in the NHL in points. He has five All-Star appearances in seven seasons.

Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks

Age: 25

Position: RW

Height/weight: 6-1/220

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 21 goals, 26 assists in 40 games

Skinny: The sixth-year forward made headlines by scoring five goals Jan. 17 against the Kings. He was the first player in Sharks history and the fifth player in the past 25 years to do so.

Mark Stone, Golden Knights

Age: 29

Position: RW

Height/weight: 6-3/209

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: Seven goals, 19 assists in 26 games

Skinny: The Knights’ captain is going to his first All-Star Weekend after establishing himself as one of the best two-way players in the NHL. He excels at turning pucks over and starting transition opportunities.

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks

Age: 24

Position: RW

Height/weight: 6-0/185

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 25 goals, 16 assists in 42 games

Skinny: The fifth-year forward is one of the breakout stars in the NHL. He is fifth in the NHL in goals despite never having scored more than seven in a season.

Alex Pietrangelo, Golden Knights

Age: 32

Position: D

Height/weight: 6-3/213

All-Star appearance: 3rd

Season stats: Six goals, 20 assists in 43 games

Skinny: The thoroughbred defenseman ranks seventh in the NHL in time on ice per game (25:51). He is also tied for 19th in scoring among defensemen.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

Age: 26

Position: G

Height/weight: 6-4/192

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 17-14-2, .918 save percentage, 2.57 goals-against average

Skinny: The fifth-year goaltender has performed well despite his team struggling. He has faced the fourth-most shots and made the fifth-most saves in the NHL.

John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

Age: 28

Position: G

Height/weight: 6-2/210

All-Star appearance: 3rd

Season stats: 15-10-7, .922 save percentage, 2.51 goals-against average

Skinny: The one-time Jennings Trophy winner is having a bounce-back season after a tough few years. His save percentage and goals-against average are the best they’ve been since 2017-18.

Central Division

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Age: 25

Position: LW

Height/weight: 6-1/182

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 24 goals, 20 assists in 41 games

Skinny: He is seventh in the NHL in goals and has taken the third-most shots. He also plays 21:34, fifth among forwards.

Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks

Age: 24

Position: LW

Height/weight: 5-7/165

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 26 goals, 10 assists in 44 games

Skinny: He has the fourth-most goals in the NHL in his fifth season. His 10 power-play goals are tied for third.

Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche

Age: 31

Position: C

Height/weight: 6-0/192

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 18 goals, 41 assists in 40 games

Skinny: His game has taken a huge leap to where he’s the leading scorer on an Avalanche team full of stars. He’s also third in the NHL in points. He’s on pace to smash his previous career high of 61 points.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

Age: 24

Position: LW

Height/weight: 5-10/202

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 18 goals, 34 assists in 39 games

Skinny: Last season’s Calder Trophy winner continues to take the NHL by storm in his second season. He is tied for seventh in the NHL in points because of his dynamic passing and shooting.

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

Age: 23

Position: RW

Height/weight: 5-10/178

All-Star appearance: 2nd

Season stats: 16 goals, 19 assists in 43 games

Skinny: Keller has been one of the few bright spots on a poor Arizona team. He leads the team in points and goals and plays more than two minutes more per game than any other forward on the team.

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues

Age: 23

Position: RW

Height/weight: 6-1/196

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 17 goals, 25 assists in 40 games

Skinny: Kyrou is turning into a star in his fourth NHL season. He’s already set a career high in points and showed out at the Winter Classic with two goals and two assists.

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars (captain)

Age: 37

Position: C

Height/weight: 5-11/195

All-Star appearance: 4th

Season stats: 19 goals, 29 assists in 42 games

Skinny: Pavelski refuses to slow down despite being in his 16th season. He has the chance to be a point-per-game player for the first time in his career.

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Age: 31

Position: D

Height/weight: 6-1/201

All-Star appearance: 4th

Season stats: 13 goals, 30 assists in 43 games

Skinny: The 2020 Norris Trophy winner is on pace for the first point-per-game season of his career. He ranks fourth in points about defensemen.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Age: 23

Position: D

Height/weight: 5-11/187

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 18 goals, 26 assists in 39 games

Skinny: The 2020 Calder Trophy winner has been one of the NHL’s best defensemen in his first three seasons because of his dynamic skating and skill. He has five more goals than any other blue liner.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Age: 26

Position: G

Height/weight: 5-11/180

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 23-11-3, .927 save percentage, 2.36 goals-against average

Skinny: Saros took over as the Predators’ primary starter last season and has been excellent. He was sixth in the Vezina Trophy voting in 2021 and leads the NHL in games, shots against, saves and minutes this season.

Cam Talbot, Minnesota Wild

Age: 34

Position: G

Height/weight: 6-4/196

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 17-8-1, .910 save percentage, 2.92 goals-against average

Skinny: The veteran goaltender is making his first All-Star Weekend appearance in his ninth season. He is tied for 10th in the NHL in wins despite missing time because of injury.

Atlantic Division

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Age: 36

Position: C

Height/weight: 6-1/197

All-Star appearance: 3rd

Season stats: 12 goals, 21 assists in 41 games

Skinny: The Bruins’ captain is considered one of the best two-way forwards in NHL history. He has won four Selke Trophies, tied for the most ever, and has been a finalist another six times.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers

Age: 28

Position: LW

Height/weight: 6-1/202

All-Star appearance: 2nd

Season stats: 17 goals, 45 assists in 45 games

Skinny: The Panthers’ star leads the NHL in points by one and assists by four. He has an incredible ability to unlock a defense with a pass.

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Age: 25

Position: C

Height/weight: 6-1/198

All-Star appearance: 2nd

Season stats: 22 goals, 19 assists in 40 games

Skinny: The Waterford, Michigan, native is the Red Wings’ leading scorer for the fourth time in five seasons. Detroit’s captain has 34 even-strength points, tied for the ninth-most in the NHL.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (captain)

Age: 24

Position: C

Height/weight: 6-3/205

All-Star appearance: 4th

Season stats: 25 goals, 20 assists in 37 games

Skinny: Matthews has been one of the NHL’s best goal scorers since he first stepped onto the ice. He won the Rocket Richard Trophy last season as the league’s leading goal scorer and is tied for the fifth-most this season.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Age: 31

Position: C

Height/weight: 6-1/193

All-Star appearance: 7th

Season stats: 20 goals, 31 assists in 44 games

Skinny: The Lightning captain is having another impressive season coming off two Stanley Cup runs. His 459 career goals are the third-most among active players.

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens

Age: 22

Position: C

Height/weight: 5-11/205

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: Nine goals, 18 assists in 44 games

Skinny: The former Knights draft pick was a key part of the Canadiens’ run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Montreal locked him up to an eight-year extension before this season.

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Age: 22

Position: LW

Height/weight: 6-4/211

All-Star appearance: 2nd

Season stats: 12 goals, 15 assists in 35 games

Skinny: The power forward from one of the first families of hockey — brother Matthew plays for the Calgary Flames and father Keith played 1,201 NHL games — was named Ottawa’s captain this season. He’s on pace for career highs in goals and points.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Age: 21

Position: D

Height/weight: 6-3/207

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: Seven goals, 21 assists in 43 games

Skinny: The first overall pick in 2018 is tied for second on his team in points. He is playing 23:48 per game, the 24th-most in the NHL.

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Age: 31

Position: D

Height/weight: 6-6/241

All-Star appearance: 3rd

Season stats: Nine goals, 36 assists in 45 games

Skinny: The former Norris Trophy winner and four-time finalist has an argument to be considered the best defenseman in the NHL again. He is second among blue liners in points.

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs

Age: 30

Position: G

Height/weight: 6-3/207

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 20-6-3, .926 save percentage, 2.26 goals-against average

Skinny: He has revived his career since joining Toronto in 2020. He is tied for ninth in wins (37) and fifth in save percentage (.924) and ranks third in goals-against average (2.21) among goalies with at least 10 starts the past two seasons.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Age: 27

Position: G

Height/weight: 6-3/225

All-Star appearance: 4th

Season stats: 24-7-4, .922 save percentage, 2.24 goals-against average

Skinny: He is one of the best goaltenders in the world and has collected a Vezina Trophy, a Conn Smythe Trophy and two Stanley Cups in eight seasons. He is tied for the most wins in the NHL this season.

Metropolitan Division

Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Age: 24

Position: C

Height/weight: 6-0/176

All-Star appearance: 2nd

Season stats: 19 goals, 26 assists in 39 games

Skinny: He has been the Hurricanes’ leading scorer the past five seasons despite being so young. He is tied for 10th in the NHL in power-play goals with eight.

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers (captain)

Age: 34

Position: C

Height/weight: 5-11/185

All-Star appearance: 7th

Season stats: 12 goals, 19 assists in 37 games

Skinny: The Flyers’ captain is tied for first on the team in points and ranks second in goals. He’s great in the circle, as he has a 60.8 percent winning percentage on 651 faceoffs.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins

Age: 27

Position: LW

Height/weight: 5-11/180

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 23 goals, 20 assists in 39 games

Skinny: The winger is making his first All-Star appearance after spending several seasons as Sidney Crosby’s linemate. He is tied for eighth in the NHL in goals.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Age: 20

Position: C

Height/weight: 5-11/175

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 11 goals, 14 assists in 26 games

Skinny: The first overall pick in 2019 is becoming a star in his third season. He celebrated an overtime winner in October by tossing his stick into the stands, creating one of the season’s most memorable moments.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

Age: 30

Position: LW

Height/weight: 6-3/223

All-Star appearance: 2nd

Season stats: 31 goals, 13 assists in 46 games

Skinny: The Rangers have collected stars in recent years, but Kreider is outshining all of them this season. The power forward is tied for the most goals in the NHL.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals

Age: 29

Position: C

Height/weight: 6-2/207

All-Star appearance: 2nd

Season stats: 13 goals, 30 assists in 42 games

Skinny: Washington’s second-leading scorer is having a bounce-back season after scoring 29 points in 41 games last season. Knights fans will remember his eight-point performance in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

Age: 27

Position: RW

Height/weight: 6-4/220

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: 13 goals, 18 assists in 42 games

Skinny: The physical and controversial power forward — he has 1,179 penalty minutes in 611 games and has been suspended five times — is on pace for a career season offensively. His previous high is 44 points.

Adam Pelech, New York Islanders

Age: 27

Position: D

Height/weight: 6-3/205

All-Star appearance: 1st

Season stats: One goal, 10 assists in 33 games

Skinny: Pelech’s statistics don’t measure his impact on the game. He’s one of the top defenders in the NHL and is excellent in his own end. The Islanders are plus 10 at five-on-five with him on the ice and minus 15 without him.

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Age: 24

Position: D

Height/weight: 6-2/213

All-Star appearance: 2nd

Season stats: Six goals, 19 assists in 40 games

Skinny: He ranks third in the NHL in ice time per game at 26:12. He is fourth in shots on goal among defensemen with 123, showing how much Columbus relies on him for offense.

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes

Age: 32

Position: G

Height/weight: 6-4/238

All-Star appearance: 2nd

Season stats: 24-6-0, .929 save percentage, 2.01 goals-against average

Skinny: The veteran is having a career season in his first year in Carolina. His save percentage is a career high, he is tied for the NHL lead in wins, and his goals-against average is second among goalies with at least five starts.

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins

Age: 26

Position: G

Height/weight: 6-2/194

All-Star appearance: 2nd

Season stats: 23-8-5, .925 save percentage, 2.17 goals-against average

Skinny: He’s blossoming in his second season as Pittsburgh’s primary starter. His goals-against average ranks fifth and his save percentage sixth among goaltenders with five or more starts.

