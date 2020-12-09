63°F
NHL

NHL reportedly eyeing mid-January start, shortened schedule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2020 - 4:44 pm
 
In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Golden Knights could be back on the ice next month.

The NHL is eyeing Jan. 13 as the start of the 2020-21 season with a 56-game schedule, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly did not respond to an email from the Review-Journal seeking comment on where talks stand but told The Associated Press, “We are certainly continuing to work through all the issues we would need to resolve to start a season.”

The NHL and players’ association continue to discuss protocols for the start of the season, but the negotiations no longer include economics after the sides reportedly agreed to maintain the collective bargaining agreement that was ratified in July.

The league’s owners appear to have backed off their previous request for players to defer additional salary and adjust the escrow limits because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

With that out of the way, the sides can focus on hammering out a deal covering items such as COVID-19 testing protocols, regular season and playoff structure, temporary realignment, roster sizes and critical dates such as the trade deadline, draft and free agency.

The NHL’s board of governors are scheduled to talk Wednesday.

Knights owner Bill Foley appeared Monday on Fox Business Network’s “The Claman Countdown” and said he expected the season to begin in late January or early February. He also thought games would take place at T-Mobile Arena, but indicated it was unlikely that fans would be permitted to attend.

Foley’s comments seemed to point toward teams playing games in their home arenas, though Las Vegas also has been mentioned as a possible hub city should the coronavirus force the NHL to go that route.

The San Jose Sharks could be required to move their training camp from Santa Clara County because of a physical contact ban in effect until Dec. 21. The Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings could face similar health restrictions, while the Winnipeg Jets might be affected, too.

With the border between the U.S. and Canada closed to nonessential travel and a 14-day quarantine required after arriving in Canada, the league’s seven Canadian teams are likely to comprise one division.

The Knights most likely would play in a division with their remaining Pacific Division rivals and three teams from the Central. Colorado, Dallas and Minnesota have been most often mentioned.

Training camp could begin as early as Jan. 1, according to reports, and it’s unlikely that exhibition games would be played.

NHL rosters also would probably be expanded, though it’s uncertain how that might affect the American Hockey League season, scheduled to begin Feb. 5.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

