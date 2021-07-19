Aces guard added to Olympic basketball roster
The Aces’ Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum make up half the four-team U.S. Olympic 3-on-3 women’s basketball roster.
Aces guard Jackie Young was added to the U.S. Olympic 3-on-3 women’s basketball team after Katie Lou Samuelson entered COVID-19 protocols.
Including teammate Kelsey Plum, the Aces make up half the four-player squad. Also on the team are Stefanie Dolson of the Chicago Sky and Allisha Gray of the Dallas Wings.
Young also played on the U.S. 3-on-3 team that appeared in the 2019 World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar, losing in the quarterfinals to Brazil.
The Aces drafted Young No. 1 overall in 2019, and she made the WNBA’s all-rookie team. This season, she averages 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Three-on-three is played on a half court with a 12-second shot clock. Baskets inside the arc are a point and outside are two. The first team to 21 points or to be ahead after 10 minutes wins.
