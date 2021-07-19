99°F
Aces guard added to Olympic basketball roster

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2021 - 2:55 pm
 
Updated July 19, 2021 - 3:12 pm
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) looks to pass against Los Angeles Sparks guard Bria Holme ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) looks to pass against Los Angeles Sparks guard Bria Holmes (32) during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Aces guard Jackie Young was added to the U.S. Olympic 3-on-3 women’s basketball team after Katie Lou Samuelson entered COVID-19 protocols.

Including teammate Kelsey Plum, the Aces make up half the four-player squad. Also on the team are Stefanie Dolson of the Chicago Sky and Allisha Gray of the Dallas Wings.

Young also played on the U.S. 3-on-3 team that appeared in the 2019 World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar, losing in the quarterfinals to Brazil.

The Aces drafted Young No. 1 overall in 2019, and she made the WNBA’s all-rookie team. This season, she averages 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Three-on-three is played on a half court with a 12-second shot clock. Baskets inside the arc are a point and outside are two. The first team to 21 points or to be ahead after 10 minutes wins.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

