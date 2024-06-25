Bishop Gorman alum qualifies for third Olympics in high jump

Vashti Cunningham finished in third place in the women’s high jump at the U.S. Track and Field Trials Monday night, securing a spot in the Paris Games.

Graney: Former Bishop Gorman star looks to jump into 3rd Olympics

Vashti Cunningham competes in the women's high jump during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Bishop Gorman alum Vashti Cunningham qualified for her third Olympics in the high jump Monday at the U.S. Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Cunningham will next head to the Paris Games, which run July 26 to August 11.

“I’m looking forward to my third Olympics,” Cunningham said recently. “I love Paris. I love jumping there. I’m just happy to be going to a place that is familiar to me. I’ve been to Paris multiple times, love the atmosphere and feel my energy is always great when I’m there.

“The pressure is a little bit on, but just staying focused is the main thing for me.”

Cunningham had to win a jump-off against Jenna Rogers from the University of Nebraska to secure third place Monday.

A 13-time U.S. champion, Cunningham also competed in the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, where she finished 13th, and the Tokyo Games in 2021, where she placed sixth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

