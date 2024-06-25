101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Olympics

Bishop Gorman alum qualifies for third Olympics in high jump

Vashti Cunningham competes in the women's high jump during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Tea ...
Vashti Cunningham competes in the women's high jump during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
More Stories
Vashti Cunningham smiles after winning the women's high jump during the U.S. track and field ch ...
Graney: Former Bishop Gorman star looks to jump into 3rd Olympics
Katie Grimes swims during a women's 1,500-meter freestyle preliminary heat Tuesday, June 18, 20 ...
Las Vegas swimmer qualifies for 3rd event at Paris Olympics
University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500 meter freestyle event at the ...
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas not allowed to compete in Olympics
A rendering shows the elements of the proposed $1.2 billion Z Athlete Village planned for South ...
$1.2B sports training village may be coming to Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2024 - 7:10 pm
 
Updated June 24, 2024 - 7:18 pm

Bishop Gorman alum Vashti Cunningham qualified for her third Olympics in the high jump Monday at the U.S. Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Cunningham will next head to the Paris Games, which run July 26 to August 11.

“I’m looking forward to my third Olympics,” Cunningham said recently. “I love Paris. I love jumping there. I’m just happy to be going to a place that is familiar to me. I’ve been to Paris multiple times, love the atmosphere and feel my energy is always great when I’m there.

“The pressure is a little bit on, but just staying focused is the main thing for me.”

Cunningham had to win a jump-off against Jenna Rogers from the University of Nebraska to secure third place Monday.

A 13-time U.S. champion, Cunningham also competed in the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, where she finished 13th, and the Tokyo Games in 2021, where she placed sixth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at @egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500 meter freestyle event at the ...
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas not allowed to compete in Olympics
By Graham Dunbar The Associated Press

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas failed in her challenge against rules that stop her from competing in elite women’s races because judges ruled she did not have standing to bring the case.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Graney: Former Bishop Gorman star looks to jump into 3rd Olympics
recommend 2
Graney: Raiders pass rusher is prime candidate for breakout season
recommend 3
Graney: Raiders’ QB plays nice, but yearns to be team’s starter
recommend 4
Graney: Former Wranglers coach looks to lift Cup with Oilers
recommend 5
Raiders free-agent running back motivated to revive career
recommend 6
Graney: A defenseless Aces team deserves 6-6 record