Faith Lutheran grad Bowe Becker helps lead U.S. to relay gold

By The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 - 8:38 pm
 
Updated July 25, 2021 - 8:46 pm
United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team member Blake Pieroni dives in at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, swims in the final of the women's 400-meters freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Adam Peaty, of Britain, celebrates after winning the final of the men's 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A view of the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field before the women's team competition between Germany and Mexico at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Margaret MacNeil, right, of Canada, is congratulated by Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden103 after winning the final of the women's 100-meter butterfly at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

TOKYO — Bowe Becker, who went to Faith Lutheran High School, swam the third leg of the 400-meter swimming relay to win gold Monday at the Olympic Games.

The U.S. won in 3 minutes, 08.97 seconds, the third-fastest relay in history. Italy took the silver in 3:10.11, with the bronze going to Australia in 3:10.22.

Caeleb Dressel is off on his quest for six swimming gold medals, leading off an American victory. Dressel swam the first leg in a blistering 47.26 seconds.

This is the first Olympics for Becker, who swam for the Las Vegas-based Sandpipers of Nevada.

