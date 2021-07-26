Faith Lutheran grad Bowe Becker helps lead U.S. to relay gold
The U.S. won in 3 minutes, 08.97 seconds, the third-fastest relay in history. Italy took the silver in 3:10.11, with the bronze going to Australia in 3:10.22.
TOKYO — Bowe Becker, who went to Faith Lutheran High School, swam the third leg of the 400-meter swimming relay to win gold Monday at the Olympic Games.
Caeleb Dressel is off on his quest for six swimming gold medals, leading off an American victory. Dressel swam the first leg in a blistering 47.26 seconds.
This is the first Olympics for Becker, who swam for the Las Vegas-based Sandpipers of Nevada.