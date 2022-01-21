Former UNLV running back makes Canadian Olympic bobsled team

Shaquille Murray-Lawrence, a running back on the Rebels’ football team in 2013 and 2014, is one of two alternates for Canada in the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

A second former UNLV athlete has made an Olympic bobsled team.

Shaquille Murray-Lawrence, a running back on the Rebels’ football team in 2013 and 2014, is one of two alternates for Canada in the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The opening ceremonies are Feb. 4, and the bobsled events are Feb. 13-15 and 18-20.

Murray-Lawrence joins former UNLV track athlete Kaysha Love, who will compete for the U.S. bobsled team.

He rushed for 418 yards as a junior and 552 yards and nine touchdowns his final season. Murray-Lawrence broke 100 yards in three of his last five games, including gaining 143 yards on 20 carries against Brigham Young.

He holds the school record for rushing for 100 yards on the fewest number of carries. Murray-Lawrence rushed four times for 108 yards against Minnesota on Aug. 29, 2013.

