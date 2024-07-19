‘Future of U.S. swimming’ to represent Las Vegas at Paris Olympics

Las Vegan Katie Grimes is competing in three swimming events at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and will attempt to earn a place on the medal podium.

Katie Grimes has grown accustomed to living in the spotlight.

At 15, the Las Vegas swimmer was the youngest member of the 2020 U.S. Olympic team at the Tokyo Games. At 17, she was the first to qualify for the 2024 American squad. And at 18, she will be in Paris attempting to meet the high expectations placed upon her.

Grimes, scheduled to compete in the 10-kilometer open water marathon swim, the 1500-meter freestyle and the 400-meter individual medley, knows she has become a major focus of the 2024 Games. Even so, she is determined to stick to her goals when she begins competing July 29.

“My primary goal for these Olympic Games is to give my absolute best and make the most of this incredible opportunity,” said Grimes, who came up through the Sandpipers of Nevada swimming club. “I want to push my limits, swim faster than ever and hopefully stand on the podium.”

Praised by Ledecky

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky called Grimes “the future of U.S. swimming.” Ledecky also predicted Grimes’ experience in Tokyo will lead her to the podium in Paris.

Grimes, who has competed against Ledecky on numerous occasions, hopes her friend is right. Grimes swam in the 800-meter freestyle in Tokyo, finishing fourth in a race won by Ledecky. The Tokyo Games took place in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tokyo taught me the value of mental resilience and staying focused under pressure,” Grimes said. “I learned how crucial it is to stick to my routine and not let the hype of the event overwhelm me. These lessons will be crucial as I head into Paris, helping me stay calm and perform my best.”

Grimes also pointed out the most significant difference between Tokyo and Paris.

“The city itself has this vibrant energy that’s going to make the Games feel unreal,” Grimes said. “In Tokyo, we had to deal with strict COVID-19 protocols and empty stands. In Paris, I’m so excited to see and hear cheering fans, which will be incredibly motivating.”

The 10-kilometer marathon swim is an open water event scheduled to take place in the Seine River, which French officials have struggled to clean. Although rumors have circulated that the race could be moved to the French Riviera if the Seine is deemed unsuitable for swimming, Grimes trusts the situation is under control.

“Such a cool opportunity to swim in the Seine,” she said.

Still tapping into potential

Grimes has medaled six times at world and world junior championship events since her last Olympics.

Ronald Aitken, Grimes’ coach with the Sandpipers, is also the open water coach for the U.S. team. He said Grimes’ potential is limitless.

“Her versatility is expanding,” Aitken said. “She can start picking whatever she wants to compete and have medal potential in just about any event. I’m not sure how many swimmers have ever been able to medal in different specialties.”

Grimes will share one event — the 1500-meter freestyle — with Ledecky in Paris, helping her clear her biggest obstacle to gold. But she knows there could be other setbacks.

“My biggest concerns are avoiding injuries and staying in peak condition,” Grimes said. “It’s a constant balancing act to push myself in training while making sure I don’t overdo it. Mentally, managing stress and expectations is always a challenge, but I’ve got great support around me to help with that.”

Grimes said she will enjoy another shot at experiencing the Games no matter what happens.

“Representing the United States is such an incredible honor,” she said. “It’s hard to put into words how proud I am to wear the American flag. It’s not just about me; it’s about my family, my friends, my teammates and everyone back home cheering me on.”

Grimes also noted a piece of Las Vegas will travel with her to Paris.

“I feel a deep connection to Las Vegas,” said Grimes, a graduate of Nevada Connections Academy. “The support from my hometown has been amazing, and my time with the Sandpipers has been so foundational in my journey. The encouragement and love from my community means a lot, and I carry the spirit of Las Vegas with me wherever I compete.”

Eyes Los Angeles Olympics

Grimes believes she’s only getting started, win or lose in Paris. She’s focused on this summer, but expects to get another chance at gold when the Olympics are in Los Angeles in 2028.

“I definitely see myself competing in Los Angeles,” Grimes said. “Competing in an Olympics on home soil would be a dream come true. I love this sport, and as long as I’m healthy and still have the passion for swimming, I want to keep pushing myself. The thought of representing the USA in front of a home crowd is just too exciting to pass up.”

Aitken has no doubt that his top swimmer will continue to thrive beyond Paris.

“Katie Grimes can swim late into her 30s and be a multiple-time Olympian,” he said. “As she continues to swim, her training only gets better.”

Grimes, who hasn’t committed to a college program, will not be alone in representing Southern Nevada.

Seventeen-year-old Claire Weinstein, another member of the Sandpipers club, will swim in the 200-meter freestyle and 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

On the men’s side, Sandpipers teammate Ilya Kharun, 19, will compete in the 100-meter and 200-meter butterfly events for Canada.

Grimes' Olympic schedule

400-meter individual medley: July 29 (heats and final)

1,500-meter freestyle: July 30 (heats), July 31 (final)

10-kilometer marathon swim: Aug. 7