Las Vegas at Olympics: Ex-Gorman standout advances to final — PHOTOS

Former Bishop Gorman standout Vashti Cunningham qualified Friday for the Olympic women’s high jump final. Also, check out the weekend Olympic TV schedule.

Matthieu Pavon, of France, putts and misses as Collin Morikawa, of the United States, reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Collin Morikawa, of the United States, plays his tee shot on the 1st during the second round of the men's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Australia's Lauren Mansfield (33) protects the ball from Azerbaijan's Tiffany Hayes in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. Australia won 21-12. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Azerbaijan's Tiffany Hayes (15) drives past Australia's Alex Wilson (4) and Lauren Mansfield (33) in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. Australia won 21-12. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Azerbaijan's Alexandra Mollenhauer (24), Tiffany Hayes (15) and Marcedes Walker (45) argue a call with the referee in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match against China during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. Azerbaijan won 21-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

China's Wang Lili, left, defends Azerbaijan's Tiffany Hayes in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. Azerbaijan won 21-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Azerbaijan's Tiffany Hayes (15) shoots the ball in the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match against China during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. Azerbaijan won 21-19 in overtime. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vashti Cunningham, of the United States, makes an attempt in the women's high jump qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Vashti Cunningham, of the United States, makes an attempt in the women's high jump qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Vashti Cunningham, of the United States, makes an attempt in the women's high jump qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Former Bishop Gorman standout Vashti Cunningham advanced to Sunday’s Olympic high jump final by clearing 1.92 meters (6 feet, 3½ inches) in Friday’s qualification in Saint-Denis, France.

Cunningham, a 13-time U.S. champion who finished sixth in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will compete for her first Olympic medal in the final at 10:55 a.m. Sunday.

— Women’s 3x3 basketball: Aces guard Tiffany Hayes scored 11 points, including a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation, and grabbed six rebounds to lead Azerbaijan to a 21-19 overtime victory over China. Azerbaijan lost 21-12 to Australia earlier Friday and is 2-4 in pool play. Hayes had six points and five rebounds in the loss.

— Men’s swimming: Canada’s Ilya Kharun, who trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada, finished third (50.68) in his 100-meter butterfly semifinal to advance to Saturday’s final.

— Men’s golf: Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa shot 3-under 68 in the second round to move into a tie for 19th place. Morikawa is 4-under 138 for the tournament and seven strokes behind a three-way tie for the lead. Las Vegan Min Woo Lee, playing for Australia, shot 6-under 65 to move into a tie for 35th place at 1-under 141.

Saturday’s locals schedule

— Midnight: Men’s golf, third round, Collin Morikawa (U.S.), Min Woo Lee (Australia)

— 4:30 a.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, Spain (Megan Gustafson) vs. Serbia

— 8:30 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, Azerbaijan (Tiffany Hayes) vs. Canada

— 11:30 a.m.: Men’s swimming, 100-meter butterfly final (Ilya Kharun, Canada)

Sunday’s locals schedule

— Midnight: Men’s golf, third round, Morikawa, Lee

— 8:15 a.m.: Women’s basketball pool play, U.S. (Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young) vs. Germany

— 10:55 a.m.: Women’s track and field, high jump final (Vashti Cunningham, U.S.)

Olympic TV schedule

SATURDAY

NBC

— 5 a.m.: Swimming and track and field heats and men’s cycling road race

— 7:20 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, vault final (live)

— 8:15 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Puerto Rico (live)

— 10 a.m.: Swimming and track and field, finals (live)

— 12:45 p.m.: Rowing, single sculls and eights finals

— 1:30 p.m.: Men’s gymnastics, apparatus finals

— 3 p.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Montenegro

— 4 p.m.: Women’s archery, individual final

— 4:30 p.m.: Women’s tennis, gold medal match (replay)

— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of gymnastics, swimming and track and field finals)

— 11:59 p.m.: Late Night (replays of kayak slalom cross heats and 3x3 basketball pool play)

CNBC

— 2 a.m.: Men’s cycling, road race (live)

— 8:45 a.m.: Shooting, men’s skeet, women’s 25-meter pistol finals

— 9:15 a.m.: Boxing, men’s quarterfinals

— 9:45 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, including U.S. vs. China (live)

— 10:30 a.m.: Women’s badminton, doubles final

— 11:15 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Canada vs. Latvia

— Noon: Men’s basketball, group stage, Serbia vs. South Sudan (live)

— 1:45 p.m.: Beach volleyball, lucky loser matches

E!

— 1 a.m.: Track and field, heats (live)

— 3:40 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Spain vs. Germany (live)

— 4 a.m.: Women’s fencing, team sabre quarterfinals (live)

— 4:50 a.m.: Women’s archery, individual final (live)

— 6 a.m.: Women’s shooting, 25-meter pistol finals (replay)

— 6:30 a.m.: Gymnastics, apparatus finals (live)

— 8:50 a.m.: Women’s soccer, quarterfinal, Spain vs. Colombia (joined in progress)

— 10 a.m.: Women’s fencing, team sabre finals (live)

— Noon: Equestrian, dressage team final (live)

Golf Channel

— Midnight: Men’s golf, third round (live)

— 4 a.m.: Men’s golf, third round (live)

USA

— Midnight: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, Germany vs. Poland (live)

— 12:45 a.m.: Women’s shooting, 25-meter pistol finals (live)

— 1:30 a.m.: Rowing, single sculls and eights finals

— 2:20 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)

— 4:15 a.m.: Women’s field hockey, group stage, U.S. vs. South Africa (live)

— 5:45 a.m.: Women’s soccer, quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Japan (live)

— 8:45 a.m.: Kayak, slalom cross heats (live)

— 9:30 a.m.: Rowing, eights finals

— 10:10 a.m.: Track and field, finals (live)

— 1 p.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, play-in games (live)

— 1:30 p.m.: Women’s tennis, gold medal match

— 3 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Puerto Rico (replay)

— 5 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Serbia vs. South Sudan (replay)

— 7 p.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, Spain vs. France

— 8 p.m.: Women’s soccer, quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Japan (replay)

SUNDAY

NBC

— 7 a.m.: Gymnastics, apparatus finals

— 8:10 a.m.: Women’s cycling, women’s road race, and more (live)

— 9:30 a.m.: Swimming and track and field finals (live)

— 1 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, round of 16, teams TBD

— 2 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. France

— 3 p.m.: Men’s fencing, team foil finals

— 3:30 p.m.: Men’s archery, individual final (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Germany (replay)

— 7 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of swimming, track and field and gymnastics finals)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (replays of kayak slalom cross heats and 3x3 basketball pool play)

CNBC

— 1 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, round of 16, teams TBD (live)

— 2 a.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, Egypt vs. Argentina (live)

— 3:30 a.m.: Men’s archery, individual round of 16

— 4:10 a.m.: Boxing, semifinals

— 5 a.m.: Women’s cycling, road race (live)

— 9:15 a.m.: Badminton, men’s doubles final

— 10:15 a.m.: Women’s tennis, doubles gold medal match

— 11:30 a.m.: Women’s shooting, skeet final

— Noon: Women’s beach volleyball, round of 16, teams TBD (live)

— 1 p.m.: Boxing, semifinals

— 1:30 p.m.: Men’s tennis, gold medal match

E!

— 1 a.m.: Women’s tennis, gold medal match (replay)

— 2:30 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, Italy vs. Turkey

— 4 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, round of 16, teams TBD (live)

— 5 a.m.: Men’s table tennis, bronze medal match (live)

— 5:30 a.m.: Men’s fencing, team foil quarterfinals, semifinals (live)

— 7 a.m.: Badminton, singles semifinals (live)

— 7:45 a.m.: Women’s kayak, slalom cross heats (live)

— 8:25 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, round of 16, teams TBD (live)

— 10 a.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. Netherlands (live)

— 10:30 a.m.: Men’s fencing, team foil finals (live)

— 12:45 p.m.: Equestrian, dressage individual final (live)

Golf Channel

— Midnight: Men’s golf, final round (live)

— 4 a.m.: Men’s golf, final round (live)

USA

— 12:30 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, play-in games

— 1 a.m.: Track and field, heats (live)

— 4:15 a.m.: Men’s archery, individual final (live)

— 6 a.m.: Men’s table tennis, gold medal match (live)

— 6:30 a.m.: Men’s kayak, slalom cross heats (live)

— 7:15 a.m.: Beach volleyball, round of 16

— 8 a.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Germany (live)

— 10 a.m.: Track and field, finals (live)

— 11 a.m.: Men’s golf, final round (replay)

— 12:30 p.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, play-in games (live)

— 1:30 p.m.: Women’s cycling, road race (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Men’s table tennis, gold medal match (replay)

— 5 p.m.: Men’s field hockey, quarterfinal, teams TBD

— 6 p.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, Hungary vs. France

— 7 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, Brazil vs. Poland

— 8 p.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Germany (replay)

— 9:45 p.m.: Beach volleyball, round of 16

— 11 p.m.: Triathlon, mixed relay final (live)