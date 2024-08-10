Las Vegas at Olympics: Golfer comes up short; last day’s TV schedule

A Las Vegas resident missed out on an Olympic women’s golf medal Saturday. Also, check out the TV schedule for the final day of the Paris Olympics.

Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, left winner of the gold medal embraces Rose Zhang, of the United States, on the 18th green after the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Rose Zhang, of the United States, bumps fists with her caddie after a birdie putt on the 11th green during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Rose Zhang, of the United States, hits her shot from the 3rd tee during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Rose Zhang, of the United States, hits her shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Rose Zhang, of the United States, plays a shot from the 3rd fairway during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Rose Zhang, of the United States, hits her shot from the 3rd tee during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Rose Zhang, of the United States, taps hands with fans as she walks to the 1st tee during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Rose Zhang, of the United States, walks to the 3rd tee during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Rose Zhang, of the United States, walks off the 2nd green after making par during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Rose Zhang, of the United States, and her caddie walk to the 1st green during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, hugs her caddie Paul Cormack, as she cries, on the 18th green after winning the gold medal, watched by Rose Zhang, of the United States, following the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Las Vegas resident Rose Zhang missed out on a medal in the final round of the women’s golf competition at the Paris Olympics.

Lydia Ko, a 27-year-old from New Zealand, clinched an automatic spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame, claiming a gold medal at 10-under 278 after a final round of 1-under 71. Ko previously won the silver medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze in Tokyo in 2021.

Esther Henseleit of Germany finished birdie-birdie for a 6-under 66 to take the silver, two shots back at 8-under 280. Xiyu Lin of China birdied the final hole for a 3-under 69 to take the bronze at 7-under 281.

Zhang, who came into the day tied for third, closed with two birdies on the last three holes for a 2-over 74, leaving her tied for eighth at 5-under 283.

Zhang effectively played tennis with Miyu Yamashita on the ninth green, chipping from one side of the green to the other, back and forth, until both made double bogey.

Olympic TV schedule

SUNDAY

NBC

— 6 a.m.: Cycling, men’s keirin, women’s sprint and omnium

— 6:30 a.m.: Women’s basketball, gold medal game, U.S. vs. France (live)

— 9 a.m.: Women’s marathon (replay)

— 11 a.m.: Best of Paris 2024

— Noon: Closing ceremony (live)

— 3 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, gold medal match, U.S. vs. Italy

— 7 p.m.: Closing ceremony (replay)

USA

— 1:30 a.m.: Men’s water polo, bronze medal game, U.S. vs. Hungary (live)

— 2:45 a.m.: Women’s basketball, bronze medal game, Belgium vs. Australia (live)

— 4:30 a.m.: Men’s handball, gold medal match, Germany vs. Denmark (live)

— 6 a.m.: Men’s water polo, gold medal game, Serbia vs. Croatia (live, joined in progress)

— 6:30 a.m.: Weightlifting, finals

— 7 a.m.: Wrestling, finals

— 8 a.m.: Men’s handball, bronze medal match, Spain vs. Slovenia

— 9 a.m.: Men’s handball, gold medal match, Germany vs. Denmark (replay)

— 10:30 a.m.: Men’s water polo, bronze medal game, U.S. vs. Hungary (replay)

— 11:30 a.m.: Men’s water polo, gold medal game, Serbia vs. Croatia (replay)

— 12:30 p.m.: Women’s basketball, gold medal game, U.S. vs. France (replay)