Las Vegas at Olympics: Sandpiper medals with Ledecky; Ace powers U.S.

A teenager who trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada swam on the relay that earned Katie Ledecky a record medal. Also, A’ja Wilson dominated for U.S. basketball.

Claire Weinstein, who trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada, earned a silver medal Thursday while helping Katie Ledecky make history.

Weinstein, 17, swam the leadoff leg on the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, which finished second in 7:40.86 behind Australia (7:38.08). Ledecky swam the third leg to earn her 13th Olympic medal, a record for a female swimmer.

— Women’s basketball: Aces star A’ja Wilson racked up 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead the U.S. past Belgium 87-74, clinching a berth in the quarterfinals.

— Women’s 3x3 basketball: Aces guard Tiffany Hayes averaged 3.5 points and 6.0 rebounds as Azerbaijan lost to France 15-10 and Germany 12-8 to fall to 1-3 in pool play.

— Women’s badminton: Las Vegan Beiwen Zhang was eliminated by Spain’s Carolina Marin, the 2016 gold medalist, 12-21, 21-9, 21-18 in the round of 16.

— Men’s golf: Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa shot 1-under 70 to sit in a tie for 29th place, seven strokes behind leader Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, after a first round that was delayed twice by lightning. Las Vegan Min Woo Lee, playing for Australia, shot 5-over 76 and is tied for 59th.

Olympic TV schedule

FRIDAY

NBC

— 9 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. Canada (live)

— 9:30 a.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. France (live)

— 10 a.m.: Swimming, finals, and track and field, finals (live)

— 1 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Germany (live)

— 2 p.m.: Men’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Japan (replay)

— 3 p.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. France (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Trampoline, finals

— 5 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Spain

— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (men’s diving, synchronized springboard final and replays of swimming and track and field finals)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (replays of cycling, BMX racing finals, and 3x3 basketball pool play)

E!

— 1 a.m.: Track and field, heats (live)

— 4 a.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, Argentina vs. France

— 5 a.m.: Equestrian, jumping team final (live)

— 7:15 a.m.: Women’s trampoline, qualification and final (live)

— 9 a.m.: Track and field, finals (live)

— 12:50 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, France vs. Germany (live)

— 1:45 p.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (live)

— 2:15 p.m.: Men’s fencing, team epee finals

Golf Channel

— Midnight: Men’s golf, second round (live)

— 4 a.m.: Men’s golf, second round (live)

USA

— Midnight: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Lithuania vs. Japan (live)

— 1 a.m.: Women’s shooting, three-position final (live)

— 1:30 a.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, Poland vs. Netherlands (live)

— 2 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)

— 4 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. France (live)

— 4:30 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Australia vs. Greece (live)

— 5:50 a.m.: Men’s soccer, quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Morocco (live)

— 8:10 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Brazil vs. Netherlands (live)

— 8:45 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, France vs. Croatia

— 9:30 a.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. France (live)

— 10:45 a.m.: Kayak, slalom cross heats

— 11:15 a.m.: Rowing, finals

— Noon: Men’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Japan (live)

— 2 p.m.: Men’s soccer, quarterfinal, France vs. Argentina (live look-in)

— 2:15 p.m.: Cycling, BMX racing, finals

— 3 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Canada vs. Spain

— 5 p.m.: Men’s trampoline, final

— 5:30 p.m.: Men’s fencing, team epee finals (replay)

— 6 p.m.: Equestrian, jumping team final (replay)

— 7 p.m.: Badminton, mixed doubles final

— 8 p.m.: Men’s soccer, quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Morocco (replay)

SATURDAY

NBC

— 5 a.m.: Swimming and track and field heats and men’s cycling road race

— 7:20 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, vault final (live)

— 8:15 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Puerto Rico (live)

— 10 a.m.: Swimming and track and field, finals (live)

— 12:45 p.m.: Rowing, single sculls and eights finals

— 1:30 p.m.: Men’s gymnastics, apparatus finals

— 3 p.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Montenegro

— 4 p.m.: Women’s archery, individual final

— 4:30 p.m.: Women’s tennis, gold medal match (replay)

— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of gymnastics, swimming and track and field finals)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (replays of kayak slalom cross heats and 3x3 basketball pool play)

CNBC

— 2 a.m.: Men’s cycling, road race (live)

— 8:45 a.m.: Shooting, men’s skeet, women’s 25-meter pistol finals

— 9:15 a.m.: Boxing, men’s quarterfinals

— 9:45 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, including U.S. vs. China (live)

— 10:30 a.m.: Women’s badminton, doubles final

— 11:15 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Canada vs. Latvia

— Noon: Men’s basketball, group stage, Serbia vs. South Sudan (live)

— 1:45 p.m.: Beach volleyball, lucky loser matches

E!

— 1 a.m.: Track and field, heats (live)

— 3:40 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Spain vs. Germany (live)

— 4 a.m.: Women’s fencing, team sabre quarterfinals (live)

— 4:50 a.m.: Women’s archery, individual final (live)

— 6:15 a.m.: Gymnastics, apparatus finals (live)

— 8:50 a.m.: Women’s soccer, quarterfinal, Spain vs. Colombia (joined in progress)

— 10 a.m.: Women’s fencing, team sabre finals (live)

— Noon: Equestrian, dressage team final (live)

Golf Channel

— Midnight: Men’s golf, third round (live)

— 4 a.m.: Men’s golf, third round (live)

Telemundo

— 6 a.m.: Women’s soccer, quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Japan (live, Spanish language)

USA

— Midnight: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, Germany vs. Poland (live)

— 1 a.m.: Rowing, single sculls and eights finals

— 2:20 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)

— 4:15 a.m.: Women’s field hockey, group stage, U.S. vs. South Africa (live)

— 5:45 a.m.: Women’s table tennis, gold medal match (live)

— 6:30 a.m.: Kayak, slalom cross heats (live)

— 7:30 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Montenegro (live)

— 8:45 a.m.: Kayak, slalom cross heats (live)

— 9:30 a.m.: Rowing, eights finals

— 10:10 a.m.: Track and field, finals (live)

— 1 p.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, play-in games (live)

— 1:30 p.m.: Women’s tennis, gold medal match

— 3 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Puerto Rico (replay)

— 5 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Serbia vs. South Sudan (replay)

— 7 p.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, Spain vs. France

— 8 p.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Montenegro (replay)

— 9 p.m.: Men’s tennis, doubles gold medal match