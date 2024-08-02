Las Vegas at Olympics: Sandpiper medals with Ledecky; Ace powers U.S.
A teenager who trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada swam on the relay that earned Katie Ledecky a record medal. Also, A’ja Wilson dominated for U.S. basketball.
Claire Weinstein, who trains with the Sandpipers of Nevada, earned a silver medal Thursday while helping Katie Ledecky make history.
Weinstein, 17, swam the leadoff leg on the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, which finished second in 7:40.86 behind Australia (7:38.08). Ledecky swam the third leg to earn her 13th Olympic medal, a record for a female swimmer.
— Women’s basketball: Aces star A’ja Wilson racked up 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead the U.S. past Belgium 87-74, clinching a berth in the quarterfinals.
— Women’s 3x3 basketball: Aces guard Tiffany Hayes averaged 3.5 points and 6.0 rebounds as Azerbaijan lost to France 15-10 and Germany 12-8 to fall to 1-3 in pool play.
— Women’s badminton: Las Vegan Beiwen Zhang was eliminated by Spain’s Carolina Marin, the 2016 gold medalist, 12-21, 21-9, 21-18 in the round of 16.
— Men’s golf: Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa shot 1-under 70 to sit in a tie for 29th place, seven strokes behind leader Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, after a first round that was delayed twice by lightning. Las Vegan Min Woo Lee, playing for Australia, shot 5-over 76 and is tied for 59th.
Olympic TV schedule
FRIDAY
NBC
— 9 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. Canada (live)
— 9:30 a.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. France (live)
— 10 a.m.: Swimming, finals, and track and field, finals (live)
— 1 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Germany (live)
— 2 p.m.: Men’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Japan (replay)
— 3 p.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. France (replay)
— 4 p.m.: Trampoline, finals
— 5 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Spain
— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (men’s diving, synchronized springboard final and replays of swimming and track and field finals)
— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (replays of cycling, BMX racing finals, and 3x3 basketball pool play)
E!
— 1 a.m.: Track and field, heats (live)
— 4 a.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, Argentina vs. France
— 5 a.m.: Equestrian, jumping team final (live)
— 7:15 a.m.: Women’s trampoline, qualification and final (live)
— 9 a.m.: Track and field, finals (live)
— 12:50 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, France vs. Germany (live)
— 1:45 p.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (live)
— 2:15 p.m.: Men’s fencing, team epee finals
Golf Channel
— Midnight: Men’s golf, second round (live)
— 4 a.m.: Men’s golf, second round (live)
USA
— Midnight: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Lithuania vs. Japan (live)
— 1 a.m.: Women’s shooting, three-position final (live)
— 1:30 a.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, Poland vs. Netherlands (live)
— 2 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)
— 4 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. France (live)
— 4:30 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Australia vs. Greece (live)
— 5:50 a.m.: Men’s soccer, quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Morocco (live)
— 8:10 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Brazil vs. Netherlands (live)
— 8:45 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, France vs. Croatia
— 9:30 a.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. France (live)
— 10:45 a.m.: Kayak, slalom cross heats
— 11:15 a.m.: Rowing, finals
— Noon: Men’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Japan (live)
— 2 p.m.: Men’s soccer, quarterfinal, France vs. Argentina (live look-in)
— 2:15 p.m.: Cycling, BMX racing, finals
— 3 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Canada vs. Spain
— 5 p.m.: Men’s trampoline, final
— 5:30 p.m.: Men’s fencing, team epee finals (replay)
— 6 p.m.: Equestrian, jumping team final (replay)
— 7 p.m.: Badminton, mixed doubles final
— 8 p.m.: Men’s soccer, quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Morocco (replay)
SATURDAY
NBC
— 5 a.m.: Swimming and track and field heats and men’s cycling road race
— 7:20 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, vault final (live)
— 8:15 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Puerto Rico (live)
— 10 a.m.: Swimming and track and field, finals (live)
— 12:45 p.m.: Rowing, single sculls and eights finals
— 1:30 p.m.: Men’s gymnastics, apparatus finals
— 3 p.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Montenegro
— 4 p.m.: Women’s archery, individual final
— 4:30 p.m.: Women’s tennis, gold medal match (replay)
— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of gymnastics, swimming and track and field finals)
— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (replays of kayak slalom cross heats and 3x3 basketball pool play)
CNBC
— 2 a.m.: Men’s cycling, road race (live)
— 8:45 a.m.: Shooting, men’s skeet, women’s 25-meter pistol finals
— 9:15 a.m.: Boxing, men’s quarterfinals
— 9:45 a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, including U.S. vs. China (live)
— 10:30 a.m.: Women’s badminton, doubles final
— 11:15 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Canada vs. Latvia
— Noon: Men’s basketball, group stage, Serbia vs. South Sudan (live)
— 1:45 p.m.: Beach volleyball, lucky loser matches
E!
— 1 a.m.: Track and field, heats (live)
— 3:40 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Spain vs. Germany (live)
— 4 a.m.: Women’s fencing, team sabre quarterfinals (live)
— 4:50 a.m.: Women’s archery, individual final (live)
— 6:15 a.m.: Gymnastics, apparatus finals (live)
— 8:50 a.m.: Women’s soccer, quarterfinal, Spain vs. Colombia (joined in progress)
— 10 a.m.: Women’s fencing, team sabre finals (live)
— Noon: Equestrian, dressage team final (live)
Golf Channel
— Midnight: Men’s golf, third round (live)
— 4 a.m.: Men’s golf, third round (live)
Telemundo
— 6 a.m.: Women’s soccer, quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Japan (live, Spanish language)
USA
— Midnight: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, Germany vs. Poland (live)
— 1 a.m.: Rowing, single sculls and eights finals
— 2:20 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)
— 4:15 a.m.: Women’s field hockey, group stage, U.S. vs. South Africa (live)
— 5:45 a.m.: Women’s table tennis, gold medal match (live)
— 6:30 a.m.: Kayak, slalom cross heats (live)
— 7:30 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Montenegro (live)
— 8:45 a.m.: Kayak, slalom cross heats (live)
— 9:30 a.m.: Rowing, eights finals
— 10:10 a.m.: Track and field, finals (live)
— 1 p.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, play-in games (live)
— 1:30 p.m.: Women’s tennis, gold medal match
— 3 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Puerto Rico (replay)
— 5 p.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Serbia vs. South Sudan (replay)
— 7 p.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, Spain vs. France
— 8 p.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Montenegro (replay)
— 9 p.m.: Men’s tennis, doubles gold medal match