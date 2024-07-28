Las Vegas at Olympics: Swimmer qualifies for freestyle final
Claire Weinstein of the Sandpipers of Nevada won her 200-meter freestyle swimming semifinal with a time of 1:55.24 on Sunday in the Paris Olympics.
Weinstein, of the Sandpipers of Nevada, finished nearly a second ahead of second-place Barbora Seemanova of the Czech Republic to qualify for Monday’s final.
Weinstein finished third in her morning qualifying heat.
Women’s basketball — The Aces’ Megan Gustafson had 29 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots to help Spain rally for a 90-89 overtime victory over China in first-round pool play.
Monday’s schedule
2 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 400IM heat (Katie Grimes)
3 a.m.: Men’s street skateboarding — Prelims
8 a.m.: Men’s street skateboarding — Final, pending qualification
11:30 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 400IM final (Katie Grimes), pending qualification
11:45 a.m.: Women’s basketball — USA v. Japan
12:41 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 200m final (Claire Weinstein)
Tuesday’s schedule
2 a.m.: Men’s swimming — 200m butterfly heat (Ilya Kharun, Canada)
2 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 1500m freestyle heat (Katie Grimes)
6 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Dominican Republic (Edison Azcona) vs. Uzbekistan
11:42 a.m.: Men’s swimming — 200m butterfly semifinals (Ilya Kharun, Canada), pending qualification
Noon: Women’s 3x3 basketball — Azerbaijan (Tiffany Hayes) v. Spain
10:30 p.m.: Women’s badminton — Beiwen Zhang vs. Linh Nguyen (Vietnam)
Olympic TV schedule
MONDAY
NBC
— 9 a.m.: Men’s gymnastics, team final
— 11:30 a.m.: Swimming, finals (live)
— 1 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Australia (live)
— 2 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (replay)
— 3 p.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Spain
— 4 p.m.: Fencing, men’s foil, women’s sabre finals (replay)
— 4:30 p.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Japan (replay)
— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of swimming finals and men’s gymnastics team final and men’s synchronized platform diving final)
— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (surfing and replay of men’s skateboarding street final)
E!
— 1 a.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play (live)
— 2 a.m.: Men’s diving, synchronized platform diving final, and rowing, heats (live)
— 3:15 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Switzerland vs. Spain (live)
— 4 a.m.: Equestrian, jumping (live)
— 7 a.m.: Men’s skateboarding, street qualifying and final
— 8 a.m.: Men’s canoe, slalom semifinals and final (live)
— 9:15 a.m.: Fencing, men’s foil, women’s sabre eliminations (live)
— 10 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Latvia vs. Switzerland (live)
— 11 a.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, Sweden vs. Qatar (live)
— Noon: Women’s rugby, quarterfinals (live)
— 2 p.m.: Fencing, men’s foil, women’s sabre finals (live)
USA
— Midnight: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, Italy vs. Australia (live)
— 1 a.m.: Table tennis, round of 64
— 2 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)
— 4 a.m.: Women’s field hockey, group stage, U.S. vs. Spain (live)
— 5:45 a.m.: Men’s mountain bike race (live)
— 6:30 a.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Spain, and women’s rugby, pool play (live)
— 8 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (live)
— 10 a.m.: Men’s archery, team finals
— 10:45 a.m.: Shooting, women’s air rifle final, and rowing, heats
— 11:45 a.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Japan (live)
— 1:45 p.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, France vs. Norway
— 3 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, France vs. Germany
— 4 p.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Spain (replay)
— 5 p.m.: Men’s canoe, slalom semifinals and final (replay)
— 6 p.m.: Equestrian, jumping (replay)
— 8 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (replay)
— 9:30 p.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Japan (replay)
— 11 p.m.: Men’s triathlon, final (live)
TUESDAY
NBC
— 9: a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. Germany (live)
— 9:15 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, team final (live)
— 11:30 a.m.: Swimming, finals (live)
— 1:15 p.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play
— 2 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Netherlands
— 3 p.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Romania (replay)
— 4 p.m.: Men’s triathlon, final (replay)
— 5 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Morocco (replay)
— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (Surfing finals, plus replays of women’s gymnastics team final and swimming finals)
— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (replays of surfing finals, 3x3 basketball pool play)
E!
— 1 a.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, France vs. Germany (live)
— 2 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Spain vs. Greece (live)
— 3:45 a.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play (live)
— 4:15 a.m.: Women’s cycling, BMX freestyle qualification (live)
— 5:45 a.m.: Archery, individual, round of 64 and 32 (live)
— 6:10 a.m.: Men’s cycling, BMX freestyle qualification (live)
— 7:30 a.m.: Women’s fencing, team epee semifinals (live)
— 8 a.m.: Equestrian, dressage grand prix (live)
— 10 a.m.: Women’s rugby, finals (live)
— 11:15 a.m.: Beach volleyball, pool play (live)
— 1 p.m.: Men’s kayak, women’s canoe heats (live)
— 1:30 p.m.: Women’s fencing, team epee finals (live)
USA
— 1 a.m.: Shooting, mixed team air pistol final (live)
— 1:30 a.m.: Table tennis, round of 32
— 2 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)
— 4:45 a.m.: Men’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Germany (live)
— 6 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Canada vs. Australia (live)
— 6:30 a.m.: Women’s rugby, semifinals (live)
— 7:30 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Romania (live)
— 8:45 a.m.: Rowing, heats
— 9:15 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Brazil vs. Lithuania
— 10 a.m.: Men’s soccer, group stage, U.S. vs. Guinea (live)
— Noon: Men’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Germany (replay)
— 2 p.m.: Women’s rugby, finals (replay)
— 3 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Morocco
— 4 p.m.: 3x3 basketball, pool play
— 5 p.m.: Table tennis, mixed doubles final
— 6 p.m.: Archery, individual, round of 64 and 32 (replay)
— 6:45 p.m.: Men’s shooting, trap final, and women’s handball, group stage
— 8 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Netherlands (replay)
— 9 p.m.: Men’s soccer, group stage, U.S. vs. Guinea (replay)
— 11 p.m.: Women’s triathlon, final (live)