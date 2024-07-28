Las Vegas at Olympics: Swimmer qualifies for freestyle final

Claire Weinstein of the Sandpipers of Nevada won her 200-meter freestyle swimming semifinal with a time of 1:55.24 on Sunday in the Paris Olympics.

Megan Gustafson, right, of Spain, shoots as Liewi Yang, of China, watches in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Claire Weinstein, of the United States, reacts after competing in the women's 200-meter freestyle semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Claire Weinstein won her 200-meter freestyle swimming semifinal with a time of 1:55.24 on Sunday in the Paris Olympics.

Weinstein, of the Sandpipers of Nevada, finished nearly a second ahead of second-place Barbora Seemanova of the Czech Republic to qualify for Monday’s final.

Weinstein finished third in her morning qualifying heat.

Women’s basketball — The Aces’ Megan Gustafson had 29 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots to help Spain rally for a 90-89 overtime victory over China in first-round pool play.

Monday’s schedule

2 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 400IM heat (Katie Grimes)

3 a.m.: Men’s street skateboarding — Prelims

8 a.m.: Men’s street skateboarding — Final, pending qualification

11:30 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 400IM final (Katie Grimes), pending qualification

11:45 a.m.: Women’s basketball — USA v. Japan

12:41 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 200m final (Claire Weinstein)

Tuesday’s schedule

2 a.m.: Men’s swimming — 200m butterfly heat (Ilya Kharun, Canada)

2 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 1500m freestyle heat (Katie Grimes)

6 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Dominican Republic (Edison Azcona) vs. Uzbekistan

11:42 a.m.: Men’s swimming — 200m butterfly semifinals (Ilya Kharun, Canada), pending qualification

Noon: Women’s 3x3 basketball — Azerbaijan (Tiffany Hayes) v. Spain

10:30 p.m.: Women’s badminton — Beiwen Zhang vs. Linh Nguyen (Vietnam)

