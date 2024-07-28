101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Olympics

Las Vegas at Olympics: Swimmer qualifies for freestyle final

Claire Weinstein, of the United States, reacts after competing in the women's 200-meter freesty ...
Claire Weinstein, of the United States, reacts after competing in the women's 200-meter freestyle semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Megan Gustafson, right, of Spain, shoots as Liewi Yang, of China, watches in a women's basketba ...
Megan Gustafson, right, of Spain, shoots as Liewi Yang, of China, watches in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
More Stories
Spain's Pau Cubarsi, left, is fouled by Dominican Republic's Edison Azcona during the men's Gro ...
Las Vegas at Olympics: Lights player gets red card for groin kick
Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec watch as the cauldron rises in a balloon in Paris, France, dur ...
Weekend Olympic TV, local competition schedules
This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion perf ...
Celine Dion legendary in Olympic return; Las Vegas talk heats up
A young child sits on a pair of shoulders as he looks up at the Sphere while fireworks go off i ...
Sphere in Las Vegas to show Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Exosphere
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2024 - 4:27 pm
 

Claire Weinstein won her 200-meter freestyle swimming semifinal with a time of 1:55.24 on Sunday in the Paris Olympics.

Weinstein, of the Sandpipers of Nevada, finished nearly a second ahead of second-place Barbora Seemanova of the Czech Republic to qualify for Monday’s final.

Weinstein finished third in her morning qualifying heat.

Women’s basketball — The Aces’ Megan Gustafson had 29 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots to help Spain rally for a 90-89 overtime victory over China in first-round pool play.

Monday’s schedule

2 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 400IM heat (Katie Grimes)

3 a.m.: Men’s street skateboarding — Prelims

8 a.m.: Men’s street skateboarding — Final, pending qualification

11:30 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 400IM final (Katie Grimes), pending qualification

11:45 a.m.: Women’s basketball — USA v. Japan

12:41 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 200m final (Claire Weinstein)

Tuesday’s schedule

2 a.m.: Men’s swimming — 200m butterfly heat (Ilya Kharun, Canada)

2 a.m.: Women’s swimming — 1500m freestyle heat (Katie Grimes)

6 a.m.: Men’s soccer — Dominican Republic (Edison Azcona) vs. Uzbekistan

11:42 a.m.: Men’s swimming — 200m butterfly semifinals (Ilya Kharun, Canada), pending qualification

Noon: Women’s 3x3 basketball — Azerbaijan (Tiffany Hayes) v. Spain

10:30 p.m.: Women’s badminton — Beiwen Zhang vs. Linh Nguyen (Vietnam)

Olympic TV schedule

MONDAY

NBC

— 9 a.m.: Men’s gymnastics, team final

— 11:30 a.m.: Swimming, finals (live)

— 1 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Australia (live)

— 2 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (replay)

— 3 p.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Spain

— 4 p.m.: Fencing, men’s foil, women’s sabre finals (replay)

— 4:30 p.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Japan (replay)

— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of swimming finals and men’s gymnastics team final and men’s synchronized platform diving final)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (surfing and replay of men’s skateboarding street final)

E!

— 1 a.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play (live)

— 2 a.m.: Men’s diving, synchronized platform diving final, and rowing, heats (live)

— 3:15 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Switzerland vs. Spain (live)

— 4 a.m.: Equestrian, jumping (live)

— 7 a.m.: Men’s skateboarding, street qualifying and final

— 8 a.m.: Men’s canoe, slalom semifinals and final (live)

— 9:15 a.m.: Fencing, men’s foil, women’s sabre eliminations (live)

— 10 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Latvia vs. Switzerland (live)

— 11 a.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, Sweden vs. Qatar (live)

— Noon: Women’s rugby, quarterfinals (live)

— 2 p.m.: Fencing, men’s foil, women’s sabre finals (live)

USA

— Midnight: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, Italy vs. Australia (live)

— 1 a.m.: Table tennis, round of 64

— 2 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)

— 4 a.m.: Women’s field hockey, group stage, U.S. vs. Spain (live)

— 5:45 a.m.: Men’s mountain bike race (live)

— 6:30 a.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Spain, and women’s rugby, pool play (live)

— 8 a.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (live)

— 10 a.m.: Men’s archery, team finals

— 10:45 a.m.: Shooting, women’s air rifle final, and rowing, heats

— 11:45 a.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Japan (live)

— 1:45 p.m.: Men’s handball, group stage, France vs. Norway

— 3 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, France vs. Germany

— 4 p.m.: Women’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Spain (replay)

— 5 p.m.: Men’s canoe, slalom semifinals and final (replay)

— 6 p.m.: Equestrian, jumping (replay)

— 8 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. China (replay)

— 9:30 p.m.: Women’s basketball, group stage, U.S. vs. Japan (replay)

— 11 p.m.: Men’s triathlon, final (live)

TUESDAY

NBC

— 9: a.m.: Women’s 3x3 basketball, pool play, U.S. vs. Germany (live)

— 9:15 a.m.: Women’s gymnastics, team final (live)

— 11:30 a.m.: Swimming, finals (live)

— 1:15 p.m.: Men’s 3x3 basketball, pool play

— 2 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Netherlands

— 3 p.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Romania (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Men’s triathlon, final (replay)

— 5 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Morocco (replay)

— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (Surfing finals, plus replays of women’s gymnastics team final and swimming finals)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (replays of surfing finals, 3x3 basketball pool play)

E!

— 1 a.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, France vs. Germany (live)

— 2 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Spain vs. Greece (live)

— 3:45 a.m.: Badminton, singles, doubles group play (live)

— 4:15 a.m.: Women’s cycling, BMX freestyle qualification (live)

— 5:45 a.m.: Archery, individual, round of 64 and 32 (live)

— 6:10 a.m.: Men’s cycling, BMX freestyle qualification (live)

— 7:30 a.m.: Women’s fencing, team epee semifinals (live)

— 8 a.m.: Equestrian, dressage grand prix (live)

— 10 a.m.: Women’s rugby, finals (live)

— 11:15 a.m.: Beach volleyball, pool play (live)

— 1 p.m.: Men’s kayak, women’s canoe heats (live)

— 1:30 p.m.: Women’s fencing, team epee finals (live)

USA

— 1 a.m.: Shooting, mixed team air pistol final (live)

— 1:30 a.m.: Table tennis, round of 32

— 2 a.m.: Swimming, heats (live)

— 4:45 a.m.: Men’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Germany (live)

— 6 a.m.: Men’s basketball, group stage, Canada vs. Australia (live)

— 6:30 a.m.: Women’s rugby, semifinals (live)

— 7:30 a.m.: Men’s water polo, group play, U.S. vs. Romania (live)

— 8:45 a.m.: Rowing, heats

— 9:15 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, pool play, Brazil vs. Lithuania

— 10 a.m.: Men’s soccer, group stage, U.S. vs. Guinea (live)

— Noon: Men’s volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Germany (replay)

— 2 p.m.: Women’s rugby, finals (replay)

— 3 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Morocco

— 4 p.m.: 3x3 basketball, pool play

— 5 p.m.: Table tennis, mixed doubles final

— 6 p.m.: Archery, individual, round of 64 and 32 (replay)

— 6:45 p.m.: Men’s shooting, trap final, and women’s handball, group stage

— 8 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, pool play, U.S. vs. Netherlands (replay)

— 9 p.m.: Men’s soccer, group stage, U.S. vs. Guinea (replay)

— 11 p.m.: Women’s triathlon, final (live)

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas at Olympics: Lights player gets red card for groin kick
recommend 2
Weekend Olympic TV, local competition schedules
recommend 3
Who’s headed to Paris Olympics from Las Vegas Valley?
recommend 4
Olympic betting preview: Who’s favored to strike gold at Paris Games
recommend 5
Olympics 2024: How to watch, new sports, key dates in Paris
recommend 6
With latest addition, more than half of Aces are Olympic-bound