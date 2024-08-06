109°F
Las Vegas golfer soaks in Olympic experience: ‘It was very special’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2024 - 12:15 pm
 

The Chef didn’t cook Thursday morning in Paris. But Las Vegas golfer Min Woo Lee prepared quite a feast the final three days of the men’s Olympic competition over the weekend.

Lee couldn’t overcome a dreadful start in the opening round, shooting a 5-over 76 on Thursday at Le Golf National. He rallied with rounds of 65-68-68 to finish in a tie for 22nd in his Olympic debut.

“Obviously the first day, I felt devastated,” said Lee, who represented Australia. “I felt like I let the country down. But I made sure I bounced back and I thought I did a pretty good job the next three days.”

Lee admitted the weight of playing in the Olympics for the first time may have gotten to him.

“I never really feel it on the first hole, but emotionally, I felt it on the first hole when I got announced,” he said. “I think that just shows how much it means to me and yeah, it was pretty cool. I nearly had a tear in my eye, which is not normal. It was quite cool to get announced like that.”

Lee put balls in the water on two holes, including the first, during his first round. He also put two more balls into native areas that required drops as unplayable.

“It’s nearly embarrassing. You work so hard,” said Lee, who noted he hit the ball perfectly in practice rounds. “It’s just a sport where that happens. It’s not like I was nervous or anything to produce those swings, but I was just not comfortable when I was out there.”

Lee knew his chances to medal were pretty much gone after Thursday. He relaxed into three solid rounds while soaking in the environment. He hopes to be back, but it’s impossible to know if he will qualify in 2028.

“Just seeing the green and gold, and then the flags, it was very special. It kept me going,” Lee said.

Lee hopes his sister has better luck in Paris. Minjee Lee is among the favorites in the women’s event, which starts Wednesday.

“She’s one of the best players over the last decade. I think she’ll do just fine,” Min Woo Lee said.

Any brotherly advice he can offer after a week at Le Golf National?

“It’s a ball-striker’s course, and yeah, I think tee-to-green, you need to be pretty proper,” Lee said. “If you’re in the rough, you can get some smelly lies. I think my sister will do just fine, and yeah, I mean, just go and have fun, which she does.”

Chip shots

*Drew Kittleson, Matthew Mitchell and Beau Davis claimed the three available spots at TPC Summerlin during a U.S. Mid-Amateur qualifier Monday.

Kittleson, the 2008 U.S. Amateur runner-up from Scottsdale, Arizona, and Mitchell, a Las Vegas resident and former UNLV baseball player, shot 3-under 68s to share medalist honors. Davis, a Texan who played college golf at Houston in 2008 and 2009, grabbed the third spot with a 69. Former San Jose State player Nate Jetter is first alternate after shooting a 70.

The U.S. Mid-Amateur will be played Sept. 21-26 at both Kinloch Golf Club and Independence Golf Club outside of Richmond, Virginia.

*Winners of last week’s SNGA social series event at Reflection Bay included Kevin McEvoy (Championship), Scott Hunter (Senior), David Foggia (Silver) and Danny Villalobos (Net).

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

