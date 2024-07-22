Lights standout joins his country’s national team for Olympics

One of the Las Vegas Lights midfielders will represent his national team during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Dominican Republic's Edison Azcona celebrates scoring the opening goal against Nigeria during a FIFA U-20 World Cup group D soccer match at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Edison Azcona had the resume of a veteran soccer player even before he got the biggest call of his life.

The Las Vegas Lights midfielder, known for his smooth footwork and aggressive attacking ability, learned last month he had been called up to play for his country’s Olympic team.

Azcona, 20, will be in Paris next week representing the Dominican Republic alongside many of his heroes.

“Having the opportunity to represent my country here in the Olympics — and it being my country’s first time coming to the Olympics — is definitely huge,” Azcona said. “I’m very proud of it. But also, it can be very big for my career. The Olympics is definitely one of the biggest football stages.”

Azcona was born in La Romana, Dominican Republic, but moved to Florida with his family when he was 8. He showed talent well beyond that of his peers from his earliest playing days.

He worked his way up and was selected to play for Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami’s reserve team at age 16. A stint with the big club followed before he was loaned to the Lights in February. His contract was purchased by the team earlier this month, so he’s in Las Vegas to stay.

Azcona, despite all the change, is enjoying the moment and taking everything in stride.

“I feel very excited to play against those (elite) players on these national teams because I love playing against high-level players and challenging myself,” he said. “I feel like I’m a very ambitious player. Whoever I’m playing against, I always try to do my best and impact the game as well as I can.”

Things are going well with the Lights so far. Azcona has two assists in 14 appearances this season in all competitions.

“I feel very close to the players here, very connected,” he said. “I feel like we’re really like a family, and honestly just the excitement and the emotions that someone gets from thinking that, ‘In less than a week, I’m going to be playing my first game in the Olympics,’ is just wild. It’s surreal.”

Lights coach Dennis Sanchez, after the team signed Azcona permanently, said the 5-foot-6 standout is right where he belongs.

“We look forward to Edison’s continued development, as we believe he has a bright future,” Sanchez said. “We’re happy that he is a player that this community can identify with and call their own in this new era, as well as in the upcoming Olympic Games.”

Midfielders don’t often rack up gaudy statistics, but the intangibles are what make Azcona stand out. He hopes those qualities lead him to a memorable Olympic experience.

“I hope to start every game, but that’s obviously the coach’s decision,” Azcona said. “Whatever he decides, I know it will be for the best, but I’m hoping to play as many minutes as we have.”

The Dominican Republic will open play Wednesday in a group that includes Egypt, Uzbekistan and international powerhouse Spain. There are 16 countries in the Olympic field.

“Our first goal is obviously to win against Egypt, our first game,” Azcona said. “And to pass the group to get as far as we can. Then the goal is a medal.”

Win or lose, Azcona seems to realize the opportunity in front of him.

“My career can only go up from here,” he said.