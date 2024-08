Olympic TV schedule for Wednesday and Thursday

Here’s the Paris Olympics TV schedule for Wednesday and Thursday, along with when local competitors’ events start.

Las Vegas at Olympics: Bishop Gorman alum misses podium on tiebreaker

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif calls for end to bullying after backlash over gender misconceptions

Olympic TV schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday

Las Vegas golfer soaks in Olympic experience: ‘It was very special’

American basketball players Jackie Young, right, and Chelsea Gray arrive to celebrate the legacy of the U.S. basketball teams at the Team USA House in Paris at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Las Vegas at Olympics schedule

WEDNESDAY

— Midnight: Women’s golf, first round, Rose Zhang (U.S.)

— 5:30 a.m.: Women’s basketball, quarterfinal, Spain (Megan Gustafson) vs. Belgium

— 12:30 p.m.: Women’s basketball, quarterfinal, U.S. (Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young) vs. Nigeria

— 10:30 p.m.: Women’s swimming, 10-kilometer open water (Katie Grimes)

THURSDAY

— Midnight: Women’s golf, second round, Zhang

— 12:11 a.m.: Women’s taekwondo, 57-kilogram, round of 16 (Faith Dillon)*

*Taekwondo is one-day 16-person bracket; women’s 57kg final scheduled for 12:37 p.m.

Olympic TV schedule

WEDNESDAY

NBC

— 9 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, quarterfinal, Brazil vs. Latvia (live)

— 10 a.m.: Track and field, finals (live)

— 1 p.m.: Men’s beach volleyball, quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Qatar (live)

— 2 p.m.: Artistic swimming, team acrobatic routine (replay)

— 3 p.m.: Canoe, kayak sprint heats (replay)

— 3:30 p.m.: Men’s sports climbing, combined semifinal

— 4 p.m.: Women’s diving, 3-meter springboard preliminaries (replay)

— 5:15 p.m.: Men’s water polo, quarterfinal, Croatia vs. Spain (replay)

— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of track and field finals and men’s diving, 3-meter springboard semifinal)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (replays of women’s sport climbing, speed, and cycling finals)

E!

— 1 a.m.: Men’s diving, 3-meter springboard semifinal (live)

— 2:45 a.m.: Sport climbing, men’s combined, women’s speed (live)

— 4 a.m.: Table tennis, team quarterfinals (live)

— 5 a.m.: Men’s water polo, quarterfinal, Croatia vs. Spain (live)

— 6:10 a.m.: Women’s diving, 3-meter springboard preliminaries (live)

— 8 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball, quarterfinal, Spain vs. Canada (live)

— 9 a.m.: Cycling, team pursuit finals (live)

— 10:40 a.m.: Artistic swimming, team acrobatic routine (live)

— Noon: Men’s beach volleyball, quarterfinal, Spain vs. Norway (live)

— 1 p.m.: Men’s volleyball, semifinal, Italy vs. France

Golf Channel

— Midnight: Women’s golf, first round (live)

— 4 a.m.: Women’s golf, first round (live)

USA

— 1:30 a.m.: Track and field, heats (live)

— 4 a.m.: Men’s skateboarding, park preliminaries (live)

— 6:30 a.m.: Men’s handball, quarterfinal, Germany vs. France

— 8 a.m.: Wrestling, eliminations

— 8:30 a.m.: Men’s skateboarding, park final (live)

— 9:15 a.m.: Canoe and kayak, sprint heats

— 10 a.m.: Men’s water polo, quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Australia (live)

— 11:15 a.m.: Men’s weightlifting, final

— 11:45 a.m.: Men’s water polo, quarterfinal, Italy vs. Hungary (live)

— 12:15 p.m.: Women’s basketball, quarterfinal, U.S. vs. Nigeria (live)

— 2:15 p.m.: Wrestling, finals

— 3 p.m.: Men’s volleyball, semifinal, U.S. vs. Poland

— 5 p.m.: Women’s field hockey, semifinal, Belgium vs. China

— 6 p.m.: Men’s handball, quarterfinal

— 7 p.m.: Boxing, finals

— 7:30 p.m.: Beach volleyball, quarterfinal (replay)

— 8:30 p.m.: Women’s basketball, quarterfinal

— 10:30 p.m.: Women’s swimming, 10-kilometer open water (live)

THURSDAY

NBC

— 9 a.m.: Beach volleyball, semifinal (live)

— 10 a.m.: Women’s diving, 3-meter springboard semifinal (replay)

— 10:35 a.m.: Track and field, finals (live)

— 1 p.m.: Beach volleyball, semifinal (live)

— 2 p.m.: Women’s water polo, semifinal, U.S. vs. Australia (replay)

— 3 p.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, individual all-around qualification (replay)

— 4 p.m.: Canoe, kayak sprint finals (replay)

— 8 p.m.: Primetime in Paris (replays of track and field finals, men’s diving 3-meter springboard final and beach volleyball semifinals)

— 11:35 p.m.: Late Night (replays of men’s sport climbing speed final and canoe sprint finals)

E!

— 1 a.m.: Women’s diving, 3-meter springboard semifinal (live)

— 2:45 a.m.: Sport climbing, men’s speed, women’s combined (live)

— 4 a.m.: Canoe, kayak sprint finals (live)

— 5 a.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, individual all-around qualification (live)

— 6 a.m.: Men’s diving, 3-meter springboard final (live)

— 7:30 a.m.: Men’s sport climbing, speed final

— 8 a.m.: Beach volleyball, semifinal (live)

— 9 a.m.: Rhythmic gymnastics, individual all-around qualification (live)

— Noon: Beach volleyball, semifinal (live)

— 1 p.m.: Women’s handball, semifinal, Norway vs. Denmark (live)

— 2 p.m.: Men’s field hockey, bronze medal game, India vs. Spain, and women’s sailing, kite final

Golf Channel

— Midnight: Women’s golf, second round (live)

— 4 a.m.: Women’s golf, second round (live)

USA

— 12:35 a.m.: Table tennis, team quarterfinals

— 1 a.m.: Track and field, heats (live)

— 4 a.m.: Table tennis, team semifinals

— 5:30 a.m.: Women’s water polo, semifinal, Netherlands vs. Spain (live)

— 6:45 a.m.: Weightlifting, finals

— 7 a.m.: Boxing, finals

— 7:30 a.m.: Taekwondo, finals

— 8 a.m.: Wrestling, eliminations

— 8:30 a.m.: Men’s basketball, semifinal, France vs. Germany (live)

— 10:30 a.m.: Women’s water polo, semifinal, U.S. vs. Australia (live)

— 11:45 a.m.: Men’s basketball, semifinal, U.S. vs. Serbia (live)

— 2 p.m.: Wrestling, finals

— 3 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, semifinal

— 5 p.m.: Women’s volleyball, semifinal

— 6:30 p.m.: Men’s field hockey, gold medal game, Germany vs. Netherlands

— 7:30 p.m.: Women’s water polo, semifinal

— 8:30 p.m.: Men’s basketball, semifinal (replay)

— 10:30 p.m.: Men’s swimming, 10-kilometer open water (live)