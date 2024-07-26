100°F
Sphere in Las Vegas to show Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Exosphere

A young child sits on a pair of shoulders as he looks up at the Sphere while fireworks go off in the background on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2024 - 9:00 am
 

The Olympic Games may be taking place in Paris, France, but Las Vegas is still getting in on all the excitement.

According to a news release, NBCUniversal will showcase segments of its coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on the Exosphere of the world-famous Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday night.

NBCUniversal’s presentation on the Exosphere, which will be simulcast during West Coast primetime coverage between 8-11 p.m., is expected to include Team USA’s and host nation France’s boats finishing their journey down the River Seine, passing the Eiffel Tower and Trocadero, as well as the ceremonial lighting of the Olympic cauldron.

The release notes that Friday night’s activation will mark the first time that key moments from a global event will be simulcast on the Exosphere.

“Sphere is a global landmark, and we’re honored that NBCU has elected to bring the world’s biggest event to the Exosphere in a first-of-its-kind collaboration,” said Jennifer Koester, President and Chief Operating Officer, Sphere Entertainment. “Sphere is about bringing people together to share in immersive experiences and we’re proud to use this canvas to celebrate NBC’s coverage as the Paris Olympic Games begin.”

