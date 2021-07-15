Team USA player to miss Olympics; Las Vegas exhibition canceled

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal won’t play forthe U.S. men’s national team in the Tokyo Olympicsbecause of health and safety protocols amid thecoronavirus pandemic, USA Basketball announced Thursday night.

USA's Bradley Beal (4) brings the ball up court during the second half of an exhibition basketball game against Argentina ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA's Bradley Beal (4) shoots against Argentina during the first half of an exhibition basketball game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

USA’s Bradley Beal (4) shoots around Argentina’s Marcos Delia (12) during the second half of an exhibition basketball game ahead of the Tokyo OIympics at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Team USA’s exhibition game against Australia on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena was canceled, the USA Basketball announced Thursday night.

The decision came hours after it was decided Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal won’t play for the U.S. men’s national team in the Tokyo Olympics because of health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Detroit Pistons forward and Team USA teammate Jerami Grant also is in the health and safety protocols “out of an abundance of caution,” USA Basketball officials said.

Team USA’s exhibition schedule concludes Sunday against Spain. Friday’s opponent, Australia, has stricter COVID protocol, which miget have led to the cancellation.

Beal, a first-time Olympian, started the first three exhibition games in Las Vegas, averaging 10.3 points in 29 minutes per game. The U.S. lost two of the three games.

U.S. coach Gregg Popovich sympathized with Beal on Thursday.

“I’m dying for (Beal). We all are,” Popovich said. “Since he was a little kid, this has been a dream of his, and he was playing great. … It’s devastating.”

USA Basketball hoped to pick a replacement for Beal on Thursday. Popovich said conditioning would be a factor in determining a replacement with little time to prepare for the Olympics.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.