Bengals sack Raiders 30-16

The Raiders entered Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals amid dire circumstances on their interior offensive line and Derek Carr was sacked five times in a 30-16 loss.

CINCINNATI — Defensive tackle Geno Atkins bullrushed Raiders left guard Chaz Green, driving him into the backfield to sack quarterback Derek Carr for a second consecutive play and third time in the fourth quarter.

Little about the sight was surprising.

Except, perhaps, that it took so long.

The Raiders entered Sunday’s 30-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals amid dire circumstances on their interior offensive line. Without their top three guards, they were forced to turn to a pair of replacements, neither of whom was on the roster three weeks ago. The results showed.

Carr was sacked five times.

The surprise was how long it took for the interior play to be the difference.

Early, it was rookie left tackle Kolton Miller who struggled, ceding a pair of third-down sacks to defensive end Sam Hubbard. In a key sequence, rookie right tackle Brandon Parker committed a false start on first-and-goal at the 7. Miller followed with a false start on second-and-goal from the 3.

The Raiders (3-11) settled for a field goal.

They were without left guard Kelechi Osemele (toe), right guard Gabe Jackson (elbow) and top backup Jon Feliciano (calf, injured reserve). Green and Dontrelle Good started at left and right guard, respectively.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon totaled 27 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Cincinnati improved to 6-8.

