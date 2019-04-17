Chris Warren wild card in Raiders’ growing backfield

Oakland Raiders running back Chris Warren runs past Los Angeles Rams defensive end Brian Womac during the second half in an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Oakland Raiders running back Chris Warren runs past Los Angeles Rams defensive end Brian Womac during the second half in an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Oakland Raiders running back Chris Warren (34) stretches during warm ups at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders' Chris Warren III (34) during NFL football practice in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, top right, lights a ceremonial torch for former team owner Al Davis before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during the second half of an NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is stopped by Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (51), defensive tackle Trevon Coley, bottom center, middle linebacker Joe Schobert (53) and defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) pushes away a hand from Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) as he looks for open field during the second half of their NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs with the football against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of their NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) looks to avoid a tackle during the first half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Guy Mezger submitted Tito Ortiz with a guillotine choke. He defeated Masakatsu Funaki for the King of Pancrase Openweight Championship a year later. Nicknamed “The Sandman,” he compiled a decorated career in kickboxing and mixed martial arts, much of which was spent overseas.

Recently, he tried to make Raiders running back Chris Warren tap.

“I started inventing new things to wear him out,” said Mezger, who had little luck. “He’s built like a freaking buffalo.”

Mezger trained Warren for a portion of this offseason in Dallas. The 22-year-old is a wild card in a Raiders backfield that soon will expand. The team could add a No. 1 back for 2019 during next week’s NFL draft. Others such as Warren and notable free agents, including Marshawn Lynch, also form the position’s outlook.

Lynch spent the past two years with the Raiders.

A person familiar with his thinking said that Lynch has interest in a third; however, the club has yet to commit. It’s expected to wait until after the draft to finalize a direction. The situation carries some sensitivity, as the Raiders respect Lynch not only on the field but also off it, where the Oakland native’s work as a local ambassador for inner-city youth made him the team’s 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year selection.

This season in Oakland is scheduled to be the Raiders’ last before relocating to Las Vegas.

Lynch, who turns 33 next week, totaled 90 carries for 376 yards and three touchdowns before an October groin injury required season-ending surgery. He lit the Al Davis Torch pregame at the 2018 home finale, which at the time was considered potentially the franchise’s final game in Oakland.

“Obviously, we have a need at halfback, feature back,” coach Jon Gruden said last month. “So we’re going to keep the door open, certainly, keep researching his situation, and we’ll see what happens. We’ll let you know when we know something. … The door is always going to be open for Marshawn. Trust me. All the doors are always going to be open for Marshawn Lynch.”

First, the Raiders are exploring younger options.

They have eight draft picks, including No. 4, 24, 27 and 35 overall. No running back is expected to be selected in the top 20, so the position realistically doesn’t enter the conversation until 24. Alabama’s Josh Jacobs generally is considered the top prospect at the position, although value historically can be found after the first round.

If the Raiders trade back in the first, a running back could be selected with an extra pick acquired, perhaps in the second or third round.

Whomever the club adds will join a backfield with Jalen Richard, Isaiah Crowell, DeAndre Washington, James Butler and fullback Keith Smith.

Then, there’s Warren.

He led the NFL in rushing last preseason as an undrafted rookie, impressing but not quite able to claim a 53-man roster spot. He was stashed on injured reserve with a minor knee injury, although it did lead to surgery. The downhill, upright runner from Texas will push again to earn a spot this offseason.

Mezger did his best to push Warren during their few weeks of training.

One example was a string of drills involving specific types of broad jumps, lunges and kettlebell swings in intense intervals. Warren not only handled them physically but also demonstrated a mental capacity that impressed Mezger.

“As an athlete, he’s amazing,” Mezger said. “Absolutely amazing. If I had 10 Chris Warrens, I’d rule the world. I would turn them into Terminator machines, because he had a really hard work ethic. … He reminds me of a go-to guy. I think he’s calm under pressure. He doesn’t back down from a challenge — because, believe me, I’m challenging him.

“I can’t think of a more dangerous athlete or football player than someone who has all the athletic talent and also the emotional and mental control that comes with being great. That’s what you search for, and I think that this kid has this potential.”

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.