Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery thanks 2nd-grader for letter

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has been getting lots of support from fans after dropping a critical pass in the playoff game, including from a second grader who wrote him a supportive letter.

Jeffery decided to stop by Abigail Johnson’s classroom in West Chester on Thursday to thank her and her classmates at Sarah Starkweather Elementary for their kind words.

In her letter, Abigail says she thinks he’s “an awesome player no matter what. It takes a lot of practice and courage to catch a ball.”

Dear @TheWorldof_AJ, our second grade daughter is a huge fan and wrote you a letter in school yesterday. @Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/N3bx7xLlQl — Raymond Johnson (@RaymondJ17) January 15, 2019

After Sunday’s loss against the New Orleans Saints, Jeffery said he let all his teammates and the city of Philadelphia down.

Abigail’s teacher, Alli Morris, says she had her students write to Jeffery after they talked about empathy and kindness.

She says they “wanted to boost him up after a tough loss.”