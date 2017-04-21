Final Raiders draft picks to be announced in Las Vegas

Anna Collins, left, and her fiancé Adam Loughgran of England take a photo in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Catering to two NFL markets simultaneously can be complicated.

Next week, on the final day of the draft, the Raiders will welcome their newest Oakland players in front of the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.

A draft party will be held at the Nevada landmark. Information is limited at this time; however, each of the Raiders’ draft picks between the fourth and seventh rounds will be announced live on television from the site. It is common for teams to announce day-three draft picks from a satellite location. Last year, the Raiders did so from Mexico City.

Some television time in Las Vegas will be the Raiders’ latest footprint in the area.

A team-sancitioned billboard was erected Friday at their preferred stadium site, a 62-acre plot across the I-15 from Mandalay Bay. It reads in capital white letters: “The Raiders are coming.”

As of now, the Raiders are scheduled to make five selections on the draft’s third day, picking once in rounds four to six and twice in the seventh round.

Follow all of our Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Michael Gehlken can be reached at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.