Grading the Raiders in a 23-21 Week 11 win over Arizona

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls plays in the huddle during the first half of an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) is carted off the field after an injury against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

How the Raiders performed in a 23-21 win against the Cardinals.

Offense: C+

The offense received help from the defense with two interceptions. With good field position, the Raiders capitalized with touchdowns after both turnovers on passes from quarterback Derek Carr to Jared Cook and Brandon LaFell. The offense stalled after LaFell was injured in the third quarter. Carr’s top wideouts were Seth Roberts and rookie Marcell Ateman. He made the most with what he had by completing 19 of 31 passes for 192 yards.

Defense: B-

The Raiders haven’t forced many turnovers this season, but they were expecting opportunities against rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, who came into the game having thrown eight interceptions. He added two Sunday. But Rosen had his moments, including the go-ahead touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald to take a 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter. The Raiders’ defense had no answers for David Johnson, who rushed for 137 yards on 25 carries.

Special teams: B

Once again, the Raiders didn’t receive a boost from their kick returners. Dwayne Harris continued to struggle on returns and also didn’t help that he exited the game with a chest injury. But the team was lifted by Daniel Carlson’s three field goal, including the game-winner from 35 yards out.

Coaching: C+

Coach Jon Gruden and Carr had a dispute on the sidelines that took off on social media. But the two were on the same page for the game-winning drive. The Raiders dialed up the perfect play to get the 6-foot-4-inch Ateman open for a 32-yard reception that set up Carlson’s kick as time expired.

