Cardinals reach 1-year deal with Sam Bradford

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals finally found their quarterback.

A person with knowledge of the situation said Sam Bradford and the Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $20 million contract with a second-year option, also for $20 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contracts cannot be made public until Wednesday.

Bradford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft, is known for his strong and accurate arm but he has struggled with injuries. He joins a team in dire need of a quarterback.

There had been no QBs on the Arizona roster since the retirement of Carson Palmer and the departure of free agents Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert.

Bradford has appeared in 80 games — all as a starter — for the St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia and Minnesota. He’s completed 63 percent of his passes for his career, 72 percent the past two seasons in Minnesota.

Sam Bradford intends to sign with Arizona, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.