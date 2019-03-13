Raiders add Chargers WR Tyrell Williams as free agent

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams, left, rushes past Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr in the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Continuing to upgrade on offense, the Raiders reportedly agreed to terms Wednesday with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams. His impending arrival adds a 6-foot-4-inch deep threat to the passing game, someone whose speed is also a factor underneath with yards-after-the-catch ability.

Williams, 27, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers.

A former undrafted free agent from Division II Western Oregon, he averaged 15.9 yards per reception the past three seasons, catching 153 passes for 2,440 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was the team’s top option in free agency at the position. With Brown and Williams both, the club has upgraded the position significantly entering next month’s draft.

The Raiders acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown on Saturday when agreeing to send 2019 third and fifth-round picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers and reaching a three-year, $50.125 million deal with Brown. On Monday, New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown verbally committed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders.

Signings cannot be made official until the 2019 league year begins Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The team is expected to release at least one player to clear cash for Williams’ signing. ESPN first reported his agreement.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.