Raiders bolster O-line with Denver Kirkland, Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse (73) blocks offensive guard Denver Kirkland (79) during the second day of teams practice at Raiders Napa Valley training complex in Napa., Calif., on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders are managing their roster without a general manager.

An urgent need for reinforcements to the interior offensive line emerged following Sunday’s 24-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. To navigate the situation, an attempt to sign one player off an NFC team’s practice squad was unsuccessful, but an attempt to sign one off another’s was more fruitful.

Guard-tackle Denver Kirkland was signed off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. The Raiders, under general manager Reggie McKenzie who was dismissed Sunday, first added Kirkland in 2016 as an undrafted rookie.

That year, Kirkland played 30 offensive snaps across six games. He hasn’t seen regular-season action since; he missed all of 2017 to a foot injury.

The team explored re-signing offensive lineman Ian Silberman this week off the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. Although a right tackle for the Raiders in training camp, he is valued for his versatility, able to play guard or center as needed. Silberman ultimately chose to stay in Carolina for the long-term opportunity he believed it afforded his development, a person familiar with the decision said.

Guard Cameron Hunt was signed. He’s been a free agent since Sept. 1 when the Raiders waived him as part of their roster cutdown from 90 to 53 players.

A recent battery of injuries necessitated the moves.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano injured his groin Sunday on the Raiders’ game-winning drive. He finished the series but will miss the remainder of the season. He started at left guard in place of Pro Bowler Kelechi Osemele (toe), whose status for this Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals is unclear.

Right guard Gabe Jackson also suffered elbow and ankle injuries in the game. He underwent an MRI on his elbow Tuesday.

To create roster room Tuesday for Kirkland and Hunt, Feliciano was placed on injured reserve. Running back C.J. Anderson also was waived.

Chaz Green, signed on Nov. 27, began Tuesday as the Raiders’ only healthy lineman whom they list as a true guard. He played four special teams snaps Sunday in his first regular-season action of 2017. Backup lineman Justin Murray is considered more of a tackle, although he appeared at left guard on Oct. 14 against the Seattle Seahawks in his NFL debut.

On Dec. 3, the Raiders claimed guard/tackle Denzelle Good off waivers from Indianapolis Colts. Silberman was waived in a corresponding move.

